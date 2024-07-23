Two Ghanaian brothers have inspired many on social media after they shared their success story

The Arko brothers, as they call themselves, have both become officers in Ghana and the US

Taking to social media to celebrate their achievement, the Arko brothers shared throwback photos in a rolling video to tell their story

Two Ghanaian brothers have celebrated their breakthroughs together on social media after many years of struggles.

The two young men, known as the Arko brothers, have both enlisted in the US Army, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Arko brothers in the US Army and GIS uniforms in frame 1 The Arko brothers in the US Army uniforms after moving abroad on frame 2 Photo credit: @ceenai_gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a throwback video posted on TikTok, the Arko brothers showed the genesis of their journey to the US Army.

From the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, one of the Arko brothers first joined the US Army after travelling overseas, leaving the other one in Ghana.

However, the second Arko brother, who was left behind, also had a chance to join the Ghana Immigrations Service (GIS).

The video transitioned from 2014 when the two brothers were both in Ghana to later stages in their lives as officers of the US Army and the GIS.

They posed for the cameras donning their separate uniforms, in one of the many throwback photos they rolled over in the video.

Netizens awe-struck

Their story left many netizens who came across their video, posted by @ceenai_gh, awe-struck.

The netizens, after watching the video, thronged the comment section to express their happiness for the Arko brothers.

@Arc lord wrote:

"Wow God has really bless you guys."

@Awelanatoosweet said:

"Strong bond, well done guys."

@Warrior also said:

"God has been good."

Ghanaian police officer joins US Army

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian police officer has been enlisted into the United States (US) Army after ditching the Ghana Police Service for a better life abroad.

The young man, identified as Kobby Kay, served in the Ghana Police Service for some years before moving abroad to seek greener pastures.

A video spotted by YEN.com.gh on social media rolled over old photos of Kobby Kay in his Ghana Police uniform while on duty.

Source: YEN.com.gh