A Ghanaian woman has been spotted in a video praying for her son while watching him on TV play a football game

The woman was heard in the video asking for God's favour and mercy upon her son's football career

Many netizens who came across the video tapped into the prayers of a woman for her son

A video of a Ghanaian woman praying for her footballer son while watching him on television has warmed hearts online.

The son of the unidentified woman, Okyere Asensu David, was involved in a football match, probably a Division One game, which was being shown live on Accra-based Max TV.

Okyere Asensu David being prayed for by his mother before a football game Photo credit: @seiduokyeredavid/TikTok

While watching the game on television at home, Okyere Asensu David's mother was sighted interceding for God's mercies upon her son's budding career.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified woman, was captured standing in front of the TV while occasionally pacing inside her living room as she prayed for success on behalf of her son.

"Dear God, please let your will be done on my son, David. Do for him as you did for David, in the bible. Let that favour and grace follow my son. Please show him grace and mercy, let him have a good game, and grant his team victory. Let your will be done in his life. Let his wishes, dreams and heart desire for his football career become a reality," she prayed.

Netizens tap into her blessing

The video, which Okyere Asensu David posted on his TikTok page, got many of his followers tapping into his mother's prayers.

@A B D U L wrote:

"I tap into your mom's genuine prayer bro. Aameen Thumma Aameen."

@OKYERE ASENSU DAVID replied

"Amen oo bro..may we all be great."

@Stephanie Apuweni415 said.

"Mama general, Amen to all your prayers."

@Linus Siaw also said:

"I miss my mum. keep resting well Juliet Onyame Lardjeh."

