A video of a Ghanaian man advising young people not to get rich before getting married has surfaced online

In the video, he argued that people often miss their true loves since they are busily searching for money at young ages

Netizens who saw the video were outraged by his comments and criticised him in the comments section

A young Ghanaian man has advised young people against getting rich and famous before getting married. He noted that this was a big mistake many young people make.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the Ghanaian man noted that people often miss their true lives or real partners due to this.

He argued that when one is poor, it is easy to identify people who love him for who he is. Therefore, choosing a woman in this state is the best since it will help one know whether the woman loves him.

Netizens disagree with young man’s comment

The video of the young man has generated a flurry of reactions on social media. Many in the comments section disagreed with his comments.

@DaniloveOfficial wrote:

"marriage is never an achievement and is never a priority preach success to the youth before going into problems all in the name of marriage."

@boatemaa009 wrote:

"Ei boss. We should chose marriage over making money? Na who go look after my kids?"

@DR RANDY CLIFF wrote:

"IS MARRIAGE GOOD IN THIS GENERATION?"

@John Kamal wrote:

"masa make money and marry a rich woman too.. simple."

@Jennifer Lopez wrote:

"well said daddy."

@gavnor_xx wrote:

"And who told u these ladies wanna hustle with you."

@Qwabena_ Takyi wrote:

"As a man, listen to him on ur own risk."

@SaBaLi📊💵 wrote:

"If I get money I will pretend to be poor for about 4 years."

Man speaks on choosing a good partners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has highlighted some qualities of a good man in a video. He noted that ladies going into relationships should look out for these qualities.

He cautioned ladies against settling with domineering men and men who do not see or respect their opinions on issues.

