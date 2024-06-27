Global site navigation

Footballer Quits His Job, Delights As He Becomes A Barber: "I Make GH¢5K A Month"
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • A video of a Ghanaian footballer speaking on his reasons for quitting football and venturing into another trade has surfaced online
  • In an interview, he stated that his new job offers him a better life than pursuing his football career
  • Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A former Ghanaian footballer has opened up on his reasons for quitting football and pursuing another career.

KK De Barber noted in an interview that despite being a promising player, his football career did not flourish as he anticipated.

KK is a happy man after quitting football and pursuing another career Photo credit: Quamiguy Studios
Source: Youtube

Thus, he had to choose another career to help him earn a living and support his family.

"I am a right winger. During my SHS days, I played in the second-division," he said.

Why he quit football

During an interview, the talented Ghanaian footballer explained why he transitioned into a barber, emphasising that he lacked the necessary support to pursue his football career.

"I gave myself up to 24 years to succeed in football. After that age, I decided I would quit and pursue something else."

His life after quitting football

After quitting his football career, he opened a barbering salon. He said he's found joy in his new job because it's very lucrative.

The Ghanaian footballer-turned-barber said he makes about GH¢5,000 a month.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian barber speaking about his profession

Netizens who saw the post were inspired and took to the comment section to express their views. Many attested to how professional KK is as a barber.

@Keelson10 wrote:

"One of the best footballers I saw during childhood era. He has Power,pace, and skills.He was my classmate too. I'm proud you are making it elsewhere bro.God knows the Best."

@christophersam2299 wrote:

"He was always threat to our team anytime we are playing against them. He can worry ooo heeer KK and football."

Source: YEN.com.gh

