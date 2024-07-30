A heartbreaking video of a Ghanaian online driver begging his girlfriend to to stay with him has emerged online

The incident reportedly happened in February this year, but the cliponly surfaced on social media recently

Many netizens who saw the video asked the driver to move on since the girlfriend doesn't want him anymore

A Ghanaian online driver has been jilted by his girlfriend of many years in heartbreaking circumstances.

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the unidentified online driver was heard pleading with his girlfriend, in a phone conversation, to reconsider her decision to end their relationship.

A trending video shows a Ghanaian online driver pleading with his girlfriend to not break up with him. Photo credit: @_.seyram/UGC

Source: UGC

Reeling in pain from the fresh breakup, the online driver said he had sacrificed a lot for the lady, whom he mentioned as Angelina, providing for all her material needs.

He said he had been with Angelina, who lives in Accra, for many years via long-distance but decided to permanently move to the capital to be with his woman, only to be jilted.

"I think there is another man in the picture that is why you talking to me in that manner. Angelina, I wasn't aware that we were no more until I came to Accra. But the way you are treating me, remember that times could change," he said.

The online driver, who had a passenger in the car, momentarily lost focus and took the wrong route away from his intended destination.

However, the female passenger, who recorded the online driver pouring his heart to save his relationship, redirected him to the right path.

The driver also said Angelina had not appreciated anything he had done for her, making him feel like a nuisance.

"I thought I was coming to my girlfriend; I didn't know I was coming to my ex, but the way you are treating me I don't like it. If you no longer want me, that's okay. Don't disrespect me, don't mistreat me," he told Angelina on the phone.

"I may not have done much for you, but remember that when I had money, I came through for you many times, I supported you in diverse ways. Remember that when you were stranded twice at Tema, I left my job for two days to come save you, but this is how you pay me back," he added.

Netizens empathise with jilted taxi driver

Netizens who chanced on the video of the online driver frantically trying to save his relationship have empathised with him.

@Banky boss said:

"2 years ago when I had my first broken heart I woke my sisters 1 year old child up at dawn and explain everything to the child and the child cried for me."

@Cantona Nana Amoako Jnr said:

"Per, What the guy is saying... The Lady has lost interest... He should get himself up and go away….. The same thing happened to me some Months ago."

Taxi driver denied in lover loyalty test

YEN.com.gh also reported that a man named Batshuayi, a Ghanaian taxi driver, was trending after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test.

A video by @streezafrica on TikTok showed his girlfriend mentioning another man as her lover during a telephone conversation.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh