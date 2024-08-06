A Ghanaian woman, Akosua Sweetie, decided to celebrate her teenage son's birthday uniquely by surprising him at school in the Central Region

Akosua Sweetie drove to the Mfantsipim SHS in Cape Coast with loads of gifts for her teenage son, who is in his final year at school

Netizens were impressed with the woman's act of love and affection towards her son

A Ghanaian woman, Akosua Sweetie has demonstrated genuine love and care towards her teenage son after she surprised him in school.

Akosua Sweetie went to the Mfantsipim Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast to celebrate her son's birthday with his schoolmates and teachers.

Akosua Sweetie surprises her son at the Mfantsipim SHS on his birthday. Photo credit: @ts_me_akosuasweetie1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akosua Sweetie captured her journey from her house to Cape Coast, with a load of gifts and snacks for her son's special day.

The young boy, who was unaware of his mother's visit to the Mfantsipim SHS, looked visibly excited to see her.

Some of the items the woman took to the school included a cake, packs of soft drinks and pastries.

Friends and some tutors of the birthday celebrants joined him to cut the cake and share on his special day.

The woman's gesture towards her son, who is in his final year, shows her deep affection and adoration for her son.

The video of the birthday celebration had raked in over 3.1k likes and 47 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

Netizens commend Akosua Sweetie

Netizens who came across the video commended Akosua Sweetie for her show of love towards her son.

@kuukuaessandoh said:

"Aww I tap into this blessings for my son's ,God bless me so I can do same the time they to SHS."

·@Christine also said:

"Woooow nice one,God bless his new age."

@Nana Ama wrote:

"kwábotwe the school with class cape coast all the way."

·@Ghanaian Barbie also wrote:

"Awww that's nice."

Mom surprises son with Benz on his birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that a mother left online users both delighted and stunned after she shared that she bought her son a car for his second birthday.

The lady gave her child a taste for the finer things in life. The video of the little boy enjoying his birthday present received over 32.5K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

