A video of a Ghanaian lady's reaction after her boyfriend failed a loyalty test has got people talking

The lady said she had been dating the guy for three years and was surprised he denied having a lover

She has now endorsed the loyalty test and is urging Ghanaian ladies to test their boyfriends to know the state of their relationship

A young Ghanaian lady is now advocating for women to do loyalty tests on their boyfriends.

Her advice comes after her boyfriend denied being in a relationship.

Ghanaian lady pained as boyfriend claims to be single during a loyalty test. Photo credit: @billy_nsb/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok shows the moment the lady's facial expression changed after the guy she claimed as her boyfriend during a phone call said he did not know her.

He then hung up the call over attempts by the content creator to find out if he had a girlfriend.

Obviously taken back, the lady said she had been dating the guy for three years and never envisaged he would act this way.

She then urged other ladies to test the loyalty of their boyfriends.

"I now know I am not his only lover, I would say this loyalty test is a good thing, it helps you to know your position in a relationship, I would urge ladies to do this, she said looking sad".

When writing the report, the video raked in over 4000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions regarding the advice from the woman

BIG SHA^Q stated:

"Charlie guy make brotherhood proud".

OHEMAA~ PRETTY indicated:

"Ahh this man paaa."

Adepa commented:

"Tell her to come join my evangelism team wai."

Stephen Tay added:

"I’m proud of the brother man."

Lady pained as man denies him during loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man cried out after his girlfriend of many years broke his heart.

Martin Selorm had been dating the lady for a long while and wanted to test the strength of their relationship.

Beaming with confidence and trust in the relationship, Martin gave the content creator his lover's contact information so that he could put her on a call.

Without mincing words, the young lady Kezia said she was single and not in any relationship with any man.

Source: YEN.com.gh