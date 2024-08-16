A Ghanaian man has shared his struggle with his girlfriend's reluctance to bathe regularly, which affects their sex life

A Ghanaian man is seeking advice on dealing with his girlfriend's lousy bathing habit, affecting their intimacy.

The gentleman says he loves his girlfriend and does not want to end the relationship, but the lady does not like bathing. They have been dating for only nine months.

He explained that anytime he tells her to bathe, she gives several excuses for avoiding evening showers. Her typical excuses include not leaving the house all day, having bathed in the morning, or simply planning to shower the next morning.

The two have been dating for only nine months, but the man says he doesn't want to leave her.

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post by Silent beads the man said his girlfriend once feigned a shower by letting the water run while she wiped herself with a damp towel.

"We argued. She said I didn't have any proof that she didn't bathe. That night, I slept in the hall because I didn't want to have anything to do with her."

He has used various tactics to encourage her to bathe, including monetary incentives, but to no avail.

According to him, she only bathes consistently during her menstrual period.

Netizens encourage woman to bath

Several people who commented on the man's post wondered why the lady hated bathing and asked her to do so. YEN.com.gh collated some comments below:

Mamavi Goh said:

"Dear woman, Bath ooooo bath! Ah"

Lawrencia Elikem Zigah asked:

"How are people able to sleep without bathing in the evening?"

Doreen Ampofo wrote:

"Sister, we beg, bath wai…on behalf of all women😁🤣"

Reennee Accu Aphedo said:

"He that looks pat water bathingly has bathed... haha 😂On a more serious note, dear sister please bath. You ain't making the sisterhood proud."

Nhana Akosua Queenzy wrote:

"Thank Goodness 😂am better then someone eeeeiiii😂😂😂this one deiii she is nt part of the sisterhood ooo we Dnt know her from anywhere 😂😂"

