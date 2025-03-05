Isaac Kasongo, husband of popular Ghanaian TikTok couple, has won hearts by preparing banku for his wife, Agnes

In a viral video, Isaac encouraged Ghanaian men to help their wives with household chores, showcasing his supportive nature

The couple, who became an internet sensation after being mocked for their pre-wedding photos, have turned their criticism into a blessing

Isaac Kasongo, the husband of the popular Ghanaian TikTok couple, has won the hearts of fans by preparing food for his dear wife, Agnes.

In a video shared on their TikTok page, Isaac is captured stirring banku, a local Ghanaian dish, in their kitchen for Agnes.

Isaac Kasongo of popular Ghanaian TikTok couple prepares banku for his wife. Photo credit: @isaac.obeng954/TikTok.

While preparing the local meal, made of fermented corn and cassava dough, Agnes was heard in the background of the trending video also working on a component of the meal.

In the TikTok video, Isaac Kasongo explained that he loves to help out in the kitchen whenever he is home.

He stated that he sometimes allows his dear wife to rest while he does the chores in the house.

Isaac, therefore, encouraged Ghanaian men to help their wives with the chores at home.

"I'm preparing banku. As a man, I believe that you need to help your wife at home with the chores. My wife is busy with other chores, so I decided to also help out with this. I didn't go anywhere today, so I needed to help out. When you are married, your wife doesn't always have to be the one doing all the chores in the house; you also need to help out sometimes," he said.

Isaac Kasongo and his wife, Agnes become popular on social media after their prewedding photo went viral. Photo credit: @isaac.obeng954/TikTok.

Agnes corroborated his claims, praising him for being a supportive husband.

Isaac Kasongo and Agnes became an internet sensation last year after their pre-wedding photos surfaced on social media.

When the photos were shared on TikTok, some social media users decided to mock Isaac, describing him as "ugly."

However, the couple turned what was intended to be a mockery into a blessing, turning their haters into lovers.

They have since become influencers, signing ambassadorial deals and featuring in music videos.

Netizens react to Isaac Kasongo's video

Isaac Kasongo's video has gone viral on social media, with many netizens reacting to it.

Below are a few of the comments:

@I GET SENSE PASS U said:

"Isaac Kasongo you are getting handsome and it will definitely effect your career oo yooo."

@Eno konadu also said:

"The guy is very respectful but kasongo baa no de3 ommu whee."

@Esi Ghana commented:

"This guy ankasa nu does he think he is a celebrity. Awuradze Nyame."

@vicosika also commented:

"You are gradually becoming handsome oo,which will affect your career."

Isaac and Agnes celebrate Valentine's Day

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Isaac and Agnes stepped out in style to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The viral TikTok couple wore a marching red and white outfit as they went out for a dinner date.

Isaac later explained in an interview that they went to their favourite restaurant in Kumasi to celebrate the occasion.

