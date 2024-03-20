A video of a little boy telling his mum about his newfound love has popped up on social media

The boy, before going to school one morning, told his mum about Nana Yaa, his newfound love

Some parents expressed surprise over the boy's confession while others shared similar experiences

An adorable little boy has melted the hearts of many netizens in a video in which he informed his mum about his newfound love.

With a sparkle in his eyes and a smile on his face, the young man proudly told his mum about Nana Yaa, the supposed girlfriend.

Little boy falls in love, tells his mum about his girlfriend. Source: @Nannyfofie5, TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dressed in his school uniform, with his school bag behind him and a lunchbox in front, he delightfully said:

"Mum, the name of my girlfriend is Nana Yaa."

Eager to know more, his mum asked if the lady was pretty and his response left his mum in awe.

"Yes, she's as pretty as you are," he said.

The video has since gone viral and reached over 16,400 people, with 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of little boy telling his mum about his girlfriend

The post shared by @nannyfofie has generated various reactions, with some netizens sharing similar experiences about their kids.

@Pasty wrote:

"My own go fall for Moslem girl , everyday sakina."

@Awurakuaa Obaapa Serwaa wrote:

"My nursery 1 baby girl always mentions Kofi Taylor after school. So I decided to ask her teacher who is Kofi Taylor. s3 na me ba nno ani abue Paa"

@owuaheneagyeiwaakodie wrote:

"My own is 3years at nursery 1, anything in his lunch bag must be 2 ,1 for Dzifa."

@Enokonadu wrote:

"I don't understand why kids nowadays pick girlfriends in class early. It's funny.."

@Celebrity Forman wrote:

"The brotherhood will call him to come and answer some few questions...we're not happy at all"

@babygirl wrote:

"Go to school, you go fall in love."

@Dynna wrote:

"Awww, I’m heart broken."

Ghanaian man living abroad flaunts his Romanian girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian living abroad, who praised his Romanian girlfriend on TikTok.

In the video, the man, identified as Mr Happiness on TikTok, noted that his girlfriend performs all the house chores anytime he visits him.

He, thus, entreated Ghanaian girls to forgo the notion that they are not supposed to perform house chores when they visit their boyfriends and emulate his girlfriend.

Source: YEN.com.gh