Apostle Cecelia Osei, a popular Ghanaian preacher and friend of Reverend Charlotte Oduro has expressed her displeasure over the move by Apostle Solomon Oduro to issue a press release announcing his divorce from his ex-wife.

She lamented that after going through all the formalities to annul the marriage, Apostle Oduro should not have issued a press release on the matter.

In a bid to defend Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Cecilia Osei disclosed that it was not the desire of her friend to end up as a divorcee.

She recalled the integral role Charlotte Oduro played in ensuring that the marriage of a young lady she knew did not collapse.

"For that woman, I can boldly say she was not someone who wanted to become a divorcee. That woman is someone who was crazy about marriage. I am sure she did not want her marital issues in the public domain."

Apostle Cecelia Osei lamented that Charlottle Oduro had now become a subject and ridicule and mockery due to how poorly her divorce was handled.

She also opined that Apostle Oduro judging from his release planned to disgrace Charlotte Oduro.

"The man is aware that even if he becomes a divorcee, Charlotte Oduro would be the most affected. His aim for going public on the divorce was to disgrace the woman because he knew Charlotte Oduro was a marriage counsellor."

"Apostle you erred, trust me it was not supposed to be a public issue. Now that you were bold enough to come out on this issue, people would think she is at fault here", she said looking sad.

She appealed to Ghanaians not to direct their criticism towards Charlotte Oduro for becoming a divorcee.

Peeps react to Charlotte Oduro's failed marriage

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have varied opinions on the divorce of Charlotte Oduro.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Charlotte Oduro should also come out on this issue and explain her side of the story.The narrative has been made to seem like she was a bad wife."

Ama Brago Agyei indicated:

"You’ve spoken well God bless you my sister."

DEAC DOGBE FRANCIS added:

"Thanks mama. It's pains me a lot. Why drop a press release on social media"

Queen Redeemer wrote:

"Ah Ewuradze mama you are making a point paaaa. Haven't they done enough? why why why, social media!"

Counsellor Lutterodt on Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt has reacted to the divorce of his colleague Charlotte Oduro.

Counsellor Lutterodt expressed disappointment in Apostle Solomon Oduro for going public on his divorce.

He wondered if the ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro had an ulterior motive for going public on the issue.

