A Ghanaian man has criticised staff of the Ghana Airport Company for harassing travellers for money

He said the behaviour of the staff was ruining Ghana's good reputation in the eyes of foreigners who travel or transit through the country's airport

The man has therefore called on the management of the airport to address the issue of begging by their staff

A Ghanaian man who recently returned home from a trip abroad had decried begging at the Kotoka International Airport.

He said the demand for money by the staff of the Ghana Airport Company was nauseatingly becoming unbearable for many passengers of the airport.

The Ghanaian man Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X

Source: TikTok

The yet-to-be-identified man in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) said having travelled extensively he had always thought the issue of begging was a thing for some other airports in West Africa.

However, to his outer dismay, he said, Ghana's Kotoka International Airport is increasingly becoming notorious for that disgraceful behaviour.

Foreigners complaining

He said all his foreign friends who use Terminal 3 have complained bitterly to him about how staff at the Kotoka International Airport demanded money from them.

"From gate to boarding, everybody asks for money. Oh, let me keep the change, please give us the change. Right now, the thing is getting out of hand," he said.

"Immigration officers demanding money, oh don't you have any local currency left with you, don't you have any dollars, ph won't you give me some tips," he mimicked the behaviour of staff of the airport company,

He further disclosed that a lady staff of the airport he met at the boarding gate a few days ago harassed him for money.

The man has consequently called on the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited to rein in their staff and caution them against harassing passengers for money, adding that they were disgracing the country with their behaviour.

US soldier laments about luggage looting at Kotoka

This is not the first time a passenger has complained about the behaviour of the staff at Kotoka International Airport.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US soldier had taken to her TikTok page to bemoan an incidence of luggage looting she suffered at the Kotoka International Airport.

The lady, known as Kiki NYC on TikTok, said she has had her luggage looted on three different occasions at the KIA.

Consequently, Kiki NYC has advised the KIA staff to always do their luggage search in the presence of the owners.

