Two Ghanaian women have advised their fellow ladies against making petty demands from their boyfriends

Speaking on Luv FM, they said it was embarrassing for women to want men to buy them airtime and data

They also advised Ghanaian ladies to work hard for their own money to provide for their basic needs

Two Ghanaian ladies have sent a word of caution to young women against relying on their boyfriends for some basic needs.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Luv FM, one of the ladies, whose name is yet to be confirmed, called it disgraceful for women to ask their boyfriends for something as basic and cheap as call airtime.

Two Ghanaian ladies advise women against demanding call airtime and internet data from their boyfriends. Photo credit: @luvfm99.5/TikTok.

She further urged women to work hard to earn their own money to cater for their basic needs.

"I have a problem with people who ask the guys for airtime. I think you can ask for anything but not airtime. Please don't be asking your boyfriends for airtime," she said.

The other woman on the same show also said the phenomenon of young girls demanding internet data and call airtime from their boyfriends was embarrassing.

She said it was rather better for the ladies to borrow airtime from their mobile service providers than to call their boyfriends and ask them to buy it for them.

"You can't ask MTN for a loan? So that so that when you work hard, then you go back and pay?" she also stated.

Ladies' video attracts mixed reactions online

The two ladies' video posted on TikTok by @luvfm99.5 attracted a mixed reaction from Ghanaians online.

@Mega Tosh said:

"I send her airtime, money n gifts.She has never called me with it. Last , I sent her money n de whole day she didn’t call me. I ghosted her and she now asking wat she has done to deserve such attitude."

@kojoanokye337 also said:

"You guys have been the real meaning of Luv in the airways.....and the way they pronounce the Luuuv Fm."

@dirtygods wrote:

"Ask your boyfriend anything u want , be urself don’t mind them ."

Ladies advised against demanding TNT from men

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman advised her fellow women against demanding lorry fares from their boyfriends before or after visiting them.

Agnes Ama Ayitey, in the video that trended on TikTok, suggested that women who rely solely on their men are not worth building meaningful relationships with.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

