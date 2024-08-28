A Ghanaian lady has captivated netizens with her intriguing love story of how her white lover got married to her within 24 hours

A Ghanaian lady and her Turkish lover have mesmerised netizens with their captivating love story of their marriage within 24 hours.

According to a TikTok video, the young lady met her lover on the internet via one of the social media platforms. She had been in an online relationship with him for several months before they decided to meet in person.

Reports indicate that the Turkish man touched down in Ghana on April 26, 2024, and they got married on April 27, 2024. The lady, now Mrs Anita Tünr🇬🇭🇬🇧🇹🇷, could not contain her joy as she beamed with smiles on her wedding day.

She was elegantly dressed in a lovely yellow lace outfit for her engagement ceremony, exuding elegance.

Her white lover complemented her attire by wearing a crisp white outfit adorned with subtle traces of yellow, creating a stylish look.

Netizens divided in the comments section

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some were excited for the lady, and the incident took aback others.

@Maxlino Sarfo wrote:

"They show us true love."

@Mansa Musah wrote:

"Broo… you’re doing ADVERT lowkey."

@Daakyehemaa Afiah wrote:

"They don't know the real abrofo no apuu."

@D Best wrote:

"Franca is their president ooo."

@QueenTee wrote:

"My handsome, strong Ghanaian men, or I will forever be single."

@jaar 1 home of fashion wrote:

"Justice for Ghanaian man."

@Priscilla wrote:

"24hours?? Then all the men in my dm are taking too long."

