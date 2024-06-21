YEN.com.gh has shared tips on how to plan a wedding in Ghana on a lean budget and still make your day special

Ghanaian wedding MC Okokobioko revealed some things that couples need to spend on to make their wedding trend

He also highlighted some things the games that couples can introduce at their wedding to make it a trend

The bitter truth is most women marry because their families give them pressure to settle down and give birth before they grow old and live lonely lives. These ladies also put unnecessary pressure on their partners to marry them.

Some intelligent women get pregnant to trap their men to marry them to avoid disgracing their families.

Most couples don't marry for love; love is not enough. They marry to the benefits they will derive from the sacred institution.

If you are in an unbearable situation where you must settle down before the year ends, this article is for you.

If your woman wants you to take out a loan and plan a wedding like Kency 2020 or Anita Sefa Boakye's, skip to the following article.

Budgeting for your wedding

On average, it will take a young man to save for two years to have GH¢30,000 as their bank balance in this economy if they live a frugal lifestyle.

The three main things to consider for a viral wedding are clothing and jewellery, publicity, and decorations. The next step is to budget GH¢10,000 for each item.

What goes into clothing expenses

Based on YEN.com.gh research, top fashion designers take GH¢10,000 and above to sew kente gowns for traditional weddings.

The bride can start scouting for talented designers who will charge between GH¢1000 for the kente cloth and workshop.

The best way is to ask friends, family and church members who always slay to recommend their tailors.

Buy a regular silky or cotton fabric and let her sew the exact design you want to wear for your traditional wedding to make the final judgement.

The bride will give the final approval for the designer to sew her kente dress and white gown for GH¢2500.

The groom's Kaftan for the traditional wedding should cost not more than GH¢1000 and GH¢500 for his designer shoes.

The couple can order their one-gram or two pure gold wedding bands for GH¢3000, locally made by top Ghanaian jewellery.

A bridal makeup transformational video is very important if you want to trend online, even if you say your wedding nuptials. Book a professional makeup artist and inquire if she can do the hairstyling to save money.

Decorations, venue, sound and catering for the wedding

Catering for 50 people at your wedding should cost GH¢2500 if the caterer charges GH¢50 per head. Remember, showing your guests' food in your wedding videos is unimportant. Budget GH¢1000 for water and drinks.

If you are lucky and your church has an excellent venue for a reception, you can hire a decor team and turn the place into a fairy tale land.

It shouldn’t cost more than GH¢2000. If you must pay for the venue, budget between GH¢1000 to GH¢1500 for a 5-hour event. Spend GH¢2000 on a quality sound system, scout for a good disc jockey, and leave GH¢1000 for miscellaneous expenses.

Publicity for the wedding

First and firstmost, you have to be very creative with her wedding hashtags.

It is very important to book a professional MC to coordinate affairs at the wedding and introduce exciting games that will make the wedding. The MC must have active social media pages with lots of engagement on their posts.

Book three bloggers to capture every important moment at the white wedding ceremony to share on the social media platform.

It is necessary to hire a professional and patient photographer with an active social media page who will also share live videos from the event.

MC Okokobioko lists things that make a wedding go viral in Ghana

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian wedding MC Nana Osei Bonsu, popularly called MC Okokobioko, is famous for making weddings go viral, revealed some things that couples should spend to trend online.

Bride's wedding gown

Bride and groom's entrance video

Bridesmaids and groomsmen's entrance video

Couple's games

A unique wedding cake

Couple's first dance

Couple's first kiss

Father and daughter dance

The groom gifts the bride

Things to consider before your wedding day

Don't just ask anyone to be your bridesmaids or groomsmen. You need a bridal party with positive vibes, who is very spiritual and financially stable enough to pay for their own outfits, makeup, and shoes.

It will be a plus if your friends and family have plush cars they can flaunt at the event for bloggers to snap.

