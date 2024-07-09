A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Adjoa Lipsy has expressed joy as her Obroni lover from the US visited her in Ghana

A video posted on her TikTok page captured the moment Adjoa Lipsy welcomed her boyfriend at the airport

The couple were later spotted having a good moment together at an unknown location

A beautiful Ghanaian lady was overly delighted as she welcomed her lover, whom she had been dating for five months, from the US.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the fair-looking slim lady, known as Adjoa Lipsy on TikTok, captured the beautiful moment she welcomed her sweetheart from downturn US.

As Adjoa Lipsy spotted her man coming out from Terminal 3 of the Kotoka Internat Airport, she ran to give him a warm hug, signifying how much she had longed for an opportunity to have a physical feel of her lover.

The two lovers clung, holding each other's hand in an adorable spectacle which drew a few stares from onlookers.

Adjoa Lipsy, holding some of her beau's luggage, took her obroni boyfriend out of the airport, possibly to her house or a hotel.

The lady suggested in a caption accompanying the video she posted on her TikTok page (@adjoalipsy22) that they have been dating for five months, albeit long distance.

"Finally the 5months of long distance relationship is over. All Thanks to JAH," she wrote in the caption.

Adjoa Lipsy and her American boyfriend were spotted in another video having a good time at a seemingly crowded location.

While sitting in the crowd, the two lovers were captured in a lovey-dovey moment, with the man occasionally planting kisses on her cheeks.

Her videos draw mixed reactions from netizens

Adjoa Lipsy's videos with her American boyfriend drew a mixed reaction from netizens.

While some were happy for her, others also teased her for dating a man who was old enough to be her father.

@King Awal said

"My sister this white people dem like romantic relationships ooo u for kiss kiss am den things ooo make u no just dey do do video."

@tettehkofi1994gmail.com also said:

"small girl your father's age is what u went for simply because your dad couldn't do his responsibilities.lazy girl who want a short cut in life."

@Etsey Nyamadi commented:

"Your parents saying what …"

@Professional Quist also commented:

"Chairman take in girl ,give broke whiteman."

