A video of a heavily pregnant Ghanaian woman demanding school fees for her unborn baby has surfaced online

Her husband in the viral video could not believe his ears when the woman demanded GH¢2,500 to pay fees for the unborn child

Netizens who saw the video could not contain their laughter as they shared their views in the comment section

A heavily pregnant Ghanaian woman has cracked up netizens with laughter in a funny video of her demanding money to pay the school fees of her unborn child.

She told her husband that the nurses had asked her to bring GH¢2,500 for their child's school fees during her next visit to the hospital.

Her husband, who sat beside her, was perplexed and probed further. His pregnant wife told him that, after the nurses took scans of the baby, they found out that the baby had started schooling in her womb and, as a result, had to pay fees.

Netizens laugh as pregnant woman demands fees

The video has got many people laughing on social media. While some netizens indicated the lady's claim was valid, others made fun of the situation.

@ Daniel Asare wrote:

"Nurse nii no y3 aboa wai."

@Grace Akyen wrote:

"eii then my brother when she give birth run oo."

@Stephen Appiah Nyarko wrote:

"It's true ooo, now what the children can do,I trust they start schooling b4 they are born. bro please pay wai."

@philis2022 wrote:

"Sisterhood is in love with you."

@Abdul Razack716 wrote:

"You go explain tire masa pay her."

@Chris onga wrote:

"The headmaster is around, pls when are you paying the school fees."

@WigbyBigails wrote:

"You haven’t seen anything yet."

@maameodiifo84 wrote:

"Hw can you tell us this story."

@ritaaddae0 wrote:

"Lol."

@dicodahdickson wrote:

"My sister why all this, pregnant can lead men to some level."

@Akonoba Mary wrote:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

Pregnant woman enjoys sweet life like baby

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a pregnant lady has got many people laughing on social media after sharing a video of herself licking milk and having fun.

She said she had been enjoying life since she got pregnant with her man because she could eat whatever she wanted.

