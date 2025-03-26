A young Ghanaian lady has sparked controversy after stating that she relies on her beauty to acquire material possessions from her partner

The 18-year-old lady, who is unemployed and in school, claimed that she would never use her own money to buy luxuries, including a phone

She stated that any man who wants to date her must be willing to provide for her material needs, citing her beauty as a justification for her expectations

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir after opening up about how she relies on her beauty to acquire material possessions from her partner.

Speaking to a content creator, the young lady suggested that it is wrong for any pretty-looking lady to use her own money to buy a phone.

A Ghanaian lady on how she acquires her material needs. Photo credit: @niidery/TikTok.

The unidentified lady said that because of her beauty, any man who wants to be in a relationship with her must be willing to provide for her material needs.

The young lady, who uses an iPhone 13 Pro Max, said she got the mobile device from her partner, vowing never to use her hard-earned money to buy a phone.

The Ghanaian lady said she will never use her own money to buy material stuff. Photo credit: "Photo credit: @niidery/TikTok.

"As you see me, looking beautiful like this, I will not use my money to buy a phone. I cannot use my money to buy a mobile phone. Since you want to date me, you have to provide for me whatever I need," she said.

The young lady made these remarks after the content creator asked how she manages to afford her material possessions.

In a video excerpt of the interview circulating on social media, the lady said she was 18 years old, unemployed, and in school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the Ghanaian lady's video

The Ghanaian lady's video has sparked reactions on social media, with many taking to the comment section to share their views.

@Montana said:

"Why do u want your girlfriend to use her money to buy a phone..You will even feel insecure around her. u will even think she’s cheating. I support this 18-year-old 100%."

@agya owusu also said:

"Charlie, I pity the guy who bought the phone for her. this lady will leave the guy a few yrs to come."

@Scilla commented:

"So if you don’t have a boyfriend, you won’t use the phone, or you will go to a phone shop and tell them you are pretty, so they should give you a phone errr ..ayoo."

@DHÒPËXT ŚTÀR PÖÜÑDŽ also commented:

"I don’t blame her, I blame the person who bought that 13 pro max for her."

@Tina MacCarthy wrote

"I’m a girl but y3 Kwasia baaa and she is looking like 40 years and she is saying she is 18."

