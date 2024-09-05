A Ghanaian woman has become pregnant and homeless after relocating to Canada to study

According to narrations in a video circulating on social media, the young lady was pushed to the street by members of a church after she hid the pregnancy from them

The young woman is consequently begging for temporary accommodation, where could stay until she gives birth

A young Ghanaian woman who moved abroad recently to pursue further studies has been confronted with a devastating situation in Canada.

The young unidentified woman has become pregnant and abandoned by a Ghanaian community she lived with.

A Ghanaian woman becomes pregnant and homeless in Canada after travelling abroad to study. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to narrations by Maame Pokuah, a Ghanaian resident in Toronto, the young woman was living with some church members when she became pregnant but decided to hide it from them.

However, as the saying goes, pregnancy can never be hidden forever. Eventually, the church members discovered her condition and expelled her from their community.

Due to this, the woman, who is relatively new in Canada has become homeless, staking shelter on the streets and parks of Toronto, without any relatives or friends to turn to for help.

As a result of this difficult situation she is currently facing in Canada, the young woman is purportedly contemplating ending her life, according to Maame Pokuah.

When Maame Pokuah heard of the young woman's sad ordeal, she decided to bring the issue to social media to seek help from Ghanaian residents in Canada.

In an Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Pokuah appealed for temporary accommodation for the pregnant woman to stay and leave after delivery.

The young woman, who is reportedly 32 weeks pregnant, stated that she would return home to Ghana after giving birth.

"Please help me, I now sleep on the streets. So please help me get a place to stay. God willing, when I when deliver successfully, I will return to Ghana," she said.

Ghanaians online react to the video

Ghanaians who came across the video on Instagram shared their views on the pregnant woman's predicament.

@fosterrrrr082520 said:

"But on a serious note I believe she didn’t get pregnant by herself. What happened to the person that got her pregnant?"

@abeena1 also said:

"Where does she live, I can get some baby stuff for her."

@amaowusua2024 had this to say:

"The question is, did she brought the pregnancy from Ghana or she got pregnant when she get into Canada? which one, if she got pregnant in Canada then where is the baby daddy? He should take care of the pregnancy and also give the lady place to sleep. Ah Ah Ah hmmmmm."

Ghanaian student stranded in Canada

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian lady who travelled to Canada to study had become stranded.

The Ghanaian student said she became stranded after a friend reneged on a promise to host her until she secured an apartment.

The young lady, who resorted to sleeping in hotels, took to social media to seek help from Ghanaians.

.

Source: YEN.com.gh