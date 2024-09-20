The late gospel singer KODA was laid to rest on September 20 after a solemn funeral service in Accra

H was joined by several colleagues from the gospel music fraternity, including renowned singer Diana Asamoah

A video of her profound remarks at the funeral as she counted KODA's death all joy has surfaced on social media

The unfortunate news of KODA's passing on April 21 devastated Ghana's gospel music fraternity.

Born Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, KODA was one of Ghana's seasoned gospel music voices. He is known for his infectious mainstream classics, including Hosanna and Nkwa Abodoo.

The gospel music community gathered at the KICC Dominion Center at Spintex, Accra, for the late KODA's funeral service.

Diana Asamoah, Sonnie Badu and Nacee were among several gospel music stars who joined who attended KODA's funeral.

The singer was clad in white, like many distinguished guests present. For many Christians, despite the sorrows, KODA's death counts as a joyous moment, as per the Bible's teachings.

Diana Asamoah leveraged the opportunity to preach the gospel about the importance of salvation. She said,

"KODA died in the Lord. That's why we are happy. It's important for us who are alive to live for Christ."

Ghanaians mourn KODA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they paid their last respects to Diana Asamoah.

dianadak15 noted:

"Believers don't die ,they go home ❤️🔥🔥"

ghanaian.duchess wrote:

"R.i.p Legend of Christ, you fought a good fight and you won. Your Crown of Glory awaits you. Everyone wearing white was a very good idea, shows how deep Koda was in Christ. Da yie😢"

matilda_gamor remarked:

"Heaven is a better place 🙌till we meet again 😭RIP 😭❤"

Nacee drops a touching tribute for KODA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KODA's collaborator Nacee had joined several Ghanaian music stars, including Daughters of Glorious Jesus, at their late colleague's funeral service.

After the funeral, the Aseda hitmaker took to social media to eulogise KODA for his music and legacy. He said,

"This isn’t goodbye KODA… I know you smiling down at us from Heaven… A HERO, you always will be in our hearts"

