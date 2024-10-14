A video of a Ghanaian lady celebrating after her boyfriend gave her a fantastic gift on her birthday has surfaced

The pretty flaunted a piece of land purchased by the young man who seemed head over heels with her in the video

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian lady could not conceal her joy after unveiling the gift her lover gave her on her birthday.

In a video, the lady indicated that she got a plot of land from her boyfriend on that special day. The video shared on TikTok showed the moment the man took the love of his life to see her gift.

Ghanaian lady celebrates as lover gifts her plot of land on her birthday. Image source: Arabah_official

Source: TikTok

He blindfolded her, sat her in a vehicle and drove her to the site. Upon arrival, he handed over a brown envelope with the land's document, still blindfolded. This triggered more curiosity in the lady, eager to see what her man had for her.

When the young man eventually removed the blindfold, the lady was bewildered. She exclaimed joyfully as she saw her gift, which came with a special message on the envelope.

To climax the event, the young lady popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate the occasion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady's birthday gift

Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with emotions. Many deeply admired the young man and tapped into the lady's blessing.

@miz_bella daisy🇬🇭 wrote:

"It’s like some of us are God’s step children cos eii."

@dzzifa wrote:

"Dear God , when I pray do I shout at you? "

@Original Daddy Cute🇺🇸🇬🇭 wrote:

"Will do more than these for my future wife Amen."

@️QUEEN MOTHER wrote:

"I tap into your blessings. Life with miss.twumasi. Am I a bamboo."

@1_ibrah wrote:

"Location of the said plot."

@Kwansema wrote:

"But do these girls have a junction they stand to meet men like this? Cus eei."

@cilla wrote:

"This is a real man .. Not those showing iPhones."

@Derby_Maya wrote:

"Is your man having a brother ??"

Ghanaian man gifts girlfriend dollar bouquet

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a romantic Ghanaian man gave her girlfriend a lovely gift.

The young lady initially received a bouquet of money designed with dollars, plus a cake and balloons and later received more gifts in a red paper bag.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh