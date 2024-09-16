A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her sad broken heart story has surfaced on social media

In the video posted on the Silent Bead's Facebook page, the lady said she directed her boyfriend to a church for a breakthrough, but he went there to introduce another lady as his girlfriend

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video, shared their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman has narrated a sad ordeal of how she discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another woman.

The lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said she did not suspect anything at the beginning of the relationship because she liked to extend grace and give people the benefit of the doubt.

A Ghanaian lady recounts how her boyfriend cheated on her on a live church programme. Photo credit: Silent Beads/Facebook.

However, the lady said her boyfriend's promiscuous behaviour came to the fore after she helped him through a difficult situation.

The lady said that when she noticed that her man was going through difficulties, she thought prayer was the best approach, so she decided to direct him to a church to seek divine intervention.

"He would go to places and tell me that, oh, I'm going somewhere and please don't call me and a whole lot of things but I thought it was one of those things, so I just let it slide," she said.

She said while at home preparing a meal in the evening of that same day, she decided to stream the church's live programme online only to find her boyfriend introducing another woman to the pastor as his girlfriend.

"I saw my partner, who I said my was partner, so I also began to pray that oh God let him be ministered to so that his problem will be solved. So the pastor just passed by him," stated

"There was this beautiful lady sitting beside him and then the pastor called the lady and was like, hello my lady, why are you sitting beside this gentleman and the lady was like oh, that's my boyfriend. It was live, I was like ah, what is going on," she added.

The Ghanaian lady further stated that when the pastor asked her boyfriend if he was indeed the lady's boyfriend he responded in the affirmative.

"I was like I direct you to a church and then you take your girlfriend there and I see it online...This is somebody who has come home to come and greet my siblings, to come and greet my mother" she said while laughing.

Reactions to the lady's story

