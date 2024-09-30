A Ghanaian lady was in ecstatic mood after her boyfriend surprised her with a luxury gift on her birthday

In a video trending on social media, the young lady received a brand-new Nissan Kicks car as a birthday gift

Upon receiving the expensive gift, the young lady jumped in excitement and went around the car to have a look

A romantic Ghanaian man has demonstrated his love for his girlfriend by gifting her a brand-new car.

A white Nissan Kicks was presented to the lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, on her birthday.

A Ghanaian woman is ecstatic as her romantic boyfriend surprises her with a car on her birthday. Photo credit: @hfqueenseventsandgiftery/TikTok.

@hfqueenseventsandgiftery, a gift shop that posts content on TikTok, did the presentation on behalf of the boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the birthday celebrant was ushered to the new car in a blindfold by the staff of the giftery.

Upon taking off the blindfold and seeing the surprise, the young lady jumped in excitement, jubilating over the gift presented by her boyfriend.

Amid screaming, the excited young lady took the keys to have a feel of her new car, a present that made her special day memorable.

Her reactions drew the attention of her neighbours who came out of their houses to catch a glimpse of the surprise presents.

Ghanaians on social media react

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video of the lady's birthday surprise shared their views.

@gloriamensah09 said:

"My baby will do more than this if he is capable. God pls bless him for me."

@surprisecindy also said:

"eii I will be 26 yrs next month 17th and I have never received a gift from anyone before hmm it's well."

@Norfeli commented:

"I tap in to this blessing in Jesus name Amen."

@Ashleymens502 also commented:

"This one I’m sure the lady bought herself the car, don’t give us pressure."

@Hfqueensevents/giftery replied:

"Noo..we don’t know her from anywhere.. her man bot it."

Lady cries as husband gifts her a car

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman could not hold back her tears as her husband bought her a car.

The excited lady hugged her husband amid tears and thanked him for his love and care with her generous gift.

Ghanaians on social media commended the woman's husband for his costly and kind gesture towards his wife.

