Martin Selorm, a young Ghanaian man has had his heart broken by a lady he assumed was his girlfriend

This was after the lady denied him in a loyalty test he orchestrated to gauge the strength of their 'love"

The lady, identified as Kezia stated that Martin was only a friend, adding that she was single and not going out with him

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Martin Selorm is nursing pain after his girlfriend of many years broke his heart.

Martin Selorm had been dating the said lady for a long while and wanted to test the strength of their relationship.

Martin Selorm (in a blue shirt) reels in pain as his girlfriend, Kezia denies being in a relationship with him in a loyalty test.

Source: TikTok

As a result, the young Ghanaian man contacted the services of Uncover With Shaydyy, a prank content creator, to put his girlfriend, Kezia, through a loyalty test.

Beaming with confidence and trust in the relationship, Martin gave his lover's contact to the content creator to put her on a call.

However, the young man had eggs on his face when Kezia denied ever being in a relationship with him after she was called and asked to name her boyfriend to win a prize for him.

Without mincing words, Kezia said she was single and not in any relationship with any man.

"I'm single, I do not have a boyfriend, as the person claiming to be dating me very well," Kezia said. in a trending TikTik video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Having heard this, Martin then took over the call and told Kezia he was the said boyfriend who wanted her to mention his name.

"Martin, are we dating?" Kezia asked, to which the young man responded in the affirmative.

But Kezia insisted there was no amorous relationship between them, indicating that they had only been friends and nothing more.

"When did you ask me to be your girlfriend?" Kezia probed further, to which the young man was unable to answer, but took solace in a deep sigh.

The look on Martin's face communicated pain and disappointment from the video posted on TikTok by @uncoverwithshaydyy.

Reactions to the video

The video attracted reactions online from Ghanaians on social media, some of which have been compiled below:

@Still_kyle said:

"Stop assuming you’re in a relationship with someone simply because you’re doing all the Yakubu job. Ask her out, if she’s says no then you move on."

Aisha One also said:

"There're some guys who fall in love with their friends but they can't tell. in this case,they go out and be telling people that you're his girlfriend."

@O.P.K wrote:

"The “hmmm “part weak me. how can you date someone without letting her know."

