Ghanaians React As Wife Gives Husband Money Bouquet On His Birthday: "Mine Will Think I Have Money"
- A Ghanaian electrician was pleasantly surprised after his wife made his birthday a memorable one
- A video showed the adorable moment when the wife surprised the man with gifts at his workplace
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video praised the woman for being a caring wife
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Social media has been sent into a frenzy over how a Ghanaian woman opted to prove her love to her husband on his birthday.
This comes after the man unexpectedly was presented with gifts while he was busy at work.
The adorable video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment when a mini delivery van full of gifts pulled over a man at his workplace.
After being informed that his wife was behind the act, the young man, who was not expecting such a gesture, was taken aback as he put his hand on his mouth in sheer astonishment.
Ghanaian man celebrates lover for opting for gari soakings instead of fried rice: "I don't spend much on her"
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
He was then presented with a money bouquet, a cake, a wedding ring and happy birthday balloons.
Obviously delighted, he smiled broadly and praised his wife for making him special on his birthday.
"I was not expecting this, but just I told him before leaving for work, nothing can separate us," he said with a smile.
At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 8000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the woman's beautiful gesture
Social media users who took to the video's comment section showered praises on the man's wife for being thoughtful and caring. Others also opened up about their desire to replicate the act.
Nana Ama commented:
"Thank you Jennifer, you really suprised the whole family. God bless you."
babyjewel37 stated:
"I wish ooo but my husband will think I have more money so he won't give me chop money."
iam_Zella added:
"My husband will tell you to bring it back to me wai ,that guy is not romantic one bit."
nanasikapa1081 replied:
"If I gift my baby he go ask say where I get money if not nka weytin bi this wey I no fi do."
Man gifts wife new car on her birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man pleasantly surprised her with a car gift.
The video showed the lady screaming and running excitedly towards a packed vehicle after being told she was the new owner.
Her joy then gave way to tears as she cried and hugged her husband tightly, showing her appreciation.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.