A Ghanaian electrician was pleasantly surprised after his wife made his birthday a memorable one

A video showed the adorable moment when the wife surprised the man with gifts at his workplace

Many people who took to the comment section of the video praised the woman for being a caring wife

Social media has been sent into a frenzy over how a Ghanaian woman opted to prove her love to her husband on his birthday.

This comes after the man unexpectedly was presented with gifts while he was busy at work.

Ghanaian electrician rejoices as wife gifts him money bouquet and other items on his birthday in trending video. Photo credit: @angiesgiftcode/TikTok

The adorable video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment when a mini delivery van full of gifts pulled over a man at his workplace.

After being informed that his wife was behind the act, the young man, who was not expecting such a gesture, was taken aback as he put his hand on his mouth in sheer astonishment.

He was then presented with a money bouquet, a cake, a wedding ring and happy birthday balloons.

Obviously delighted, he smiled broadly and praised his wife for making him special on his birthday.

"I was not expecting this, but just I told him before leaving for work, nothing can separate us," he said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 8000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the woman's beautiful gesture

Social media users who took to the video's comment section showered praises on the man's wife for being thoughtful and caring. Others also opened up about their desire to replicate the act.

Nana Ama commented:

"Thank you Jennifer, you really suprised the whole family. God bless you."

babyjewel37 stated:

"I wish ooo but my husband will think I have more money so he won't give me chop money."

iam_Zella added:

"My husband will tell you to bring it back to me wai ,that guy is not romantic one bit."

nanasikapa1081 replied:

"If I gift my baby he go ask say where I get money if not nka weytin bi this wey I no fi do."

Man gifts wife new car on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man pleasantly surprised her with a car gift.

The video showed the lady screaming and running excitedly towards a packed vehicle after being told she was the new owner.

Her joy then gave way to tears as she cried and hugged her husband tightly, showing her appreciation.

