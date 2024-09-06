A video of a Ghanaian man advising ladies on mistakes to avoid in relationship relationships has surfaced online

The young man in the viral video insisted that ladies should not do these five things since they can be off-putting

Netizens who saw the video were very impressed and took to the comments section to share their views

A Ghanaian man has shared some thought-provoking advice for ladies in relationships. In a viral video, he advised ladies to avoid these five pitfalls since they can be very off-putting.

Don't beg him to take you back

The first piece of advice the man offered is to avoid begging a man to take you back after a breakup. He indicated that a man who decides to break up with you has already made up his mind, and nothing except him can change it. He added that pleading for reconciliation reduces one's self-respect and is unlikely to change his decision.

A Ghanaian man is sharing five "Don'ts" for women in relationships. Image source: Women_Affairs

Don't beg for his attention

The second piece of advice he gave ladies was to avoid begging for a man's attention. He emphasised in his video that men invest their attention where their heart belongs. If a woman finds herself constantly seeking attention from her partner, it may be a sign that his feelings are not as strong.

Don't beg him to stay

When a man decides to leave or initiates a breakup, he advises women against begging him to stay. He indicated that his decision to go may sound heartbreaking, but he would realise a void when a "good woman" leaves. He added that allowing a man to leave on his terms can lead to a greater appreciation of what he had rather than holding onto a relationship that isn't mutually fulfilling.

Don't be too available

His advice continued with a caution against being too available or giving too much attention. He urged women not to call their partners "too much," adding that a man would feel there is no need to call if you call him many times a day. According to the man, men tend to value women who are not always readily available, which creates a sense of want and respect.

Never Be Desperate for a Man

Finally, the man advised women never to appear desperate for a man. He indicated that desperation can be off-putting and may lead to a lack of respect from the partner. Instead, women are encouraged to maintain their independence and self-worth and ensure they are valued in the relationship.

Netizens agree with man's assertions

Netizens who saw the video agreed with the Ghanaian man's assertions, and many expressed their views in the comment section.

@VAMJESUS wrote:

"Wisdom is speaking."

@Maame Serwaa wrote:

"Sisterhood is making you president next week."

@iturbbygalguccilina wrote:

"What if he made it clear before starting the relationship, he is not the calling type."

@mimideep_7 wrote:

"We must protect this man at all cost."

