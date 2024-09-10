Siblings born to the same father and mother celebrated their dad with a mega surprise party on his 75th birthday

The mega event brought together the children, grandchildren, loved ones and friends of the celebrant to mark an impressive 75 years of existence of a nobleman

Ghanaians who came across the video shared on TikTok by @soafrican thronged the comment section with kind words

The children of a noble Ghanaian man joined forces to appreciate their father for his many years of sacrifice and dedication to his family.

In a clear demonstration of love, the siblings joined resources to celebrate their father on his 75th birthday in a grand style.

The children of a noble Ghanaian man celebrate him on his diamond jubilee with a mega birthday surprise party. Photo credit: @soafrican/TikTok.

On the day of the event, the children orchestrated to get their father out of the house to pave the way for the surprise that had been hatched for him.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the father was ushered into the house blindfolded without an iota of idea of the surprise ahead of him.

Immediately after the blindfold was removed, his children, grandchildren, other family members and friends shouted "surprise" in unison to mark the beginning of a memorable day.

The noble Ghanaian man was overwhelmingly surprised by the gesture. It took him several minutes to process the incredible moment.

His children, grandchildren, friends and loved ones gathered at the all-white event to mark his diamond jubilee.

Guest at the birthday party were treated to the best of the best, ranging from food, drinks and melodious tunes.

The mega surprise party not only marked a significant milestone in the life of the noble Ghanaian man but also demonstrated the importance of family and the impact one person can have on those around them.

The incredible show of love and appreciation from the children to their father indicated that the man lived a well-fulfilled life, raising high-valued men and women together with his wife.

Netizens in awe of the children's gesture

The gesture of the children to their father left many netizens who came across the video on the internet awestruck.

@Eni said:

"I love seeing people celebrate the adults in their lives. Everyone deserves to leave this earth knowing they loved and were loved."

@Dorling darling also said:

De man is very handsome even in 75 years God bless u for de surprise. U made daddy cry."

@PEAK RESIN AND MORE wrote:

"Aww this is beautiful! God bless you all. My siblings and I planned this for my Dad but he wanted to celebrate it in Heaven. so we couldn’t do it."

