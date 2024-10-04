A video of a young Ghanaian lady talking about the realities of life has gone viral online

She said all the targets she set out to achieve ten years ago have all been missed

Many people who took to the comment section of the video also shared opinions on the struggles of the lady

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament how her life turned out.

In a video on TikTok, the lady @esthellajam reminisced about how she had set some targets for herself in 2014, hoping that she would have achieved them in the next ten years.

A Ghanaian lady expresses unhappiness over her inability to meet her targets set ten years ago. Photo credit: @esthellajam/TikTok

"In 2014, I said in ten years I would live my house, get a car, just thriving enjoying my life".

She lamented that the harsh life realities have set in because she has not been able to achieve the targets she set for herself.

"This is me in 2024, still in my father's house. I am just surviving, and I am trying to cut my body lotion. I don't have lotion to smear on my body," she said with a smile.

She expressed optimism that her fortunes would turn around for the better.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 300 likes and 43 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's concerns

Social media users who commented on the footage urged her not to give up on her goals.

Truth Luxury Mall 247 commented:

"Don’t leave your fathers house ooo unless uve built your own house oooo yoo."

Emmanuel Nana Aidoo commented:

"Surviving is winning reality of life a win is a win."

Kwaku Doughsted added:

"Your father self get house...enjoy oo. "

kweku Biney wrote

"Your father sef get house chale some of us dea no."

