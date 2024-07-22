Mr and Mrs Boahen, a young Ghanaian couple have displayed their first dream home on social media to the glory of the lord

The Boahens shared the inside videos of their beautiful mansion at Taifa on social media, attracting congratulatory messages from friends and family

In a Facebook post, the husband, David Boahen thank God for blessing his adorable family with the means to afford their life's dream

A young Ghanaian couple is ecstatic over their latest achievement after building their dream home.

Mr and Mrs Boahen gave their online community a sneak view of their newly constructed two-storey, four-bedroom plush mansion at Taifa in Accra.

Mr and Mrs Boahen posed for the cameras inside their newly constructed house Photo credit: @David Boahen Deuces/Facebook

The husband, Mr David Boahen disclosed that the construction of the house began in 2023, with the completion date set to coincide with the first birthday of their son in 2024.

Taking to social media to celebrate their new house, David Boahen Deuces, as he is known on Facebook, thanked God for blessing his family with their dream mansion.

Last year 5th march 2023 ,I bought a land at Taifa and I told God that since my wife is pregnant,I want to start and complete my house and post it on my son’s 1 year birthday,meaning I have 1 and half year to complete this house but God came through for me…With hardwork and prayers And Also with God all things are possible." he stated.

David also eulogised and thanked his beautiful wife, Annie Boahen for her prayers and support through the period of constructing the house.

"There’s nothing God can’t do.The Boahen family is the latest landlord in town. I want to say a big thank you to my wife for her prayer support and well wishes, sometimes when I’m weak she gives me hope to keep going, she’s been my strength all these years. God bless u Annie Boahen…Love u," he added.

The Boahens, blessed with two adorable kids, were spotted in the video clad in all-white attire as they took an inside tour of the luxurious mansion together as a family.

The two-storey house, as captured in the video, was fitted with exquisite furniture, decors and a variety of lighting systems befitting a modern apartment.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian couple

Upon sharing their latest win on Facebook, friends and family of the Boahens flooded their comment section with congratulatory messages and good wishes.

@Prince Gibson wrote:

"Congratulations, and the lord keep blessing your."

@Appiah Phonez also wrote:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

@Nana Kwaku Montana said:

"God bless your family and beyond."

Young couple save to build house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple has offered netizens a glimpse of their dream house after completing the building.

In a video making rounds on social media, the couple shared the start-to-finish process of the building.

Netizens who thronged the comment section congratulated the couple on their latest achievement.

