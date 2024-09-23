Princess Fathia Nkrumah, granddaughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah has celebrated her grandfather on what would have been his 115th birthday

In a heartfelt post on X, the young Ghanaian woman paid touching tribute to the man considered Ghana's founder

She stated in a statement that her grandfather's legacy transcended generations, adding that it was for all Ghanaians and black people across the globe

A granddaughter of Ghana's first president has taken to social media to celebrate her legendary grandfather on the occasion of his birthday.

September 21, his birthday, has been set aside as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, and every year, Ghanaians across the country come together to honour the legacy of their first president.

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter pays tribute to her legendary grandfather on Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day. Photo credit: @FathiaNkrumah/X.

Like many other Ghanaians who thronged the various social media platforms to honour the Osaegyefo on September 21 of this year. one of his grandchildren, identified as Princess Fathia Nkrumah, also took to X to pay glowing tributes to his legacy.

She said her grandfather's legacy is not just for his family but for all upright citizens of the world.

"On this special day, we not only celebrate the birthday of my grandfather, Kwame Nkrumah, but also honor the profound legacy he left behind - a legacy that transcends generations and belongs not just to me, but to all Ghanaians, all black people, and every upright citizen of the world," portions of a statement released on X read..

Kwame Nkrumah's 115th birthday

This year's commemoration would have been the 115th birthday of the Osaegyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the founder and first political leader of Ghana.

Several events were held across the country in his honour to celebrate his unparalleled legacy in Ghana's socio-political sphere.

A special event was organised at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra to mark the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on Saturday, September 21, 2024, where the sitting president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo was in attendance.

