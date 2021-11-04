There was a mild drama at a wedding ceremony in Ughelli, Delta State as a funny scene between a groom and his bride played out

For unexplainable reasons, a bride appeared to completely ignore the groom as he made to strike a conversation with her

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many thought it was one of those moments others found it odd

A scene from a recent Nigerian wedding ceremony has stirred massive reactions on social media.

This is as the bride ignored her heartthrob, the groom, as he attempted to engage her in a conversation.

The bride kept a straight face Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

A video capturing this funny scene was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.

In the video which lasted seconds, the bride seemed to evade having the conversation by using her hand fan as a shield to her face.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The groom perhaps oblivious of the move giggled as he dumped the idea of striking a conversation his bride a second time.

The incident happened at a wedding ceremony that held in Ughelli, Delta State.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@emperorolumale remarked:

"Preparation for failure, trauma bonding and they still went ahead anyways, Na children Dey suffer broken homes "

@tide_benison reacted:

"This is what happened when u leave someone who u love for someone who is ready, if u know u know "

@vain_nenyo_majesty commented:

"It’s sad how people can no longer have their moments without intruders setting them up for judgement in the court of social media ‍♀️"

@iambyno opined:

"Them never Spray her Enough ,so therefore she Wear her Spiritual Airpod.. Na Only Money Talk she wan dey Hear HensFot!!!"

@simply_olis wrote:

"She may upset about something else not necessarily her husband..u people should be calming down abeg."

Groom abandons bride to dance with another lady at their wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a groom had abandoned his bride to dance with another lady at his wedding.

In the video shared by Lindaikeji Blog on Instagram, groomsmen and other guests hailed the groom for his action while the bride looked on.

In reaction to her man's action, the bride stepped onto the dancefloor to dance with other male guests.

It was at this point that the groom stopped dancing with the lady and joined his heartthrob.

Source: Yen.com.gh