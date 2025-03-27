Brilliant, a Ghanaian lady suspected her man was cheating on her, and visited his apartment to find out if it was true or not

Unfortunately for Brilliant, she found another lady in her boyfriend's room who claimed to be the rightful partner

The two women caused a scene, which left several social media users sharing varied thoughts on the video

A Ghanaian lady called Brilliant wanted to ascertain rumours that her boyfriend was living with another woman in a room they both co-funded to rent.

Brilliant said she had suffered with her man since the began their relationship.

In a video, she indicated that they have been together for four years and have a child together.

“I heard that the boyfriend I suffered with is living with another girl over there and I don’t know the reason why. So, I wanted to go there and find out. We have been together for four years and the other lady is living with him at the place that we both rented.”

Brilliant said when she got to the house, she knocked and another lady came out, confirming her suspicions. The two women exchanged words, but the man who took Brilliant there stopped them from fighting.

The other lady came out in a blouse with a cloth wrapped around her chest. She entered the room to wear a skirt later.

A call was placed to the boyfriend. However, the man mentioned another lady called Adelle as his girlfriend. This shocked Brilliant and the other lady.

Brilliant left the house disappointed and recounted some of the things she had done for her man. The other lady also lamented and wondered why the man she was dating exclusively would do such a thing to her.

Both of them were disappointed that the man they trusted was cheating on them or saw them as the other women in his life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console lady dating a cheating man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @streetztraffic.ghana on TikTok. Read them below:

Possible said:

“I will never fight my colleague lady over a man. Never in my entire life.”

Ms-Favour📖📝 wrote:

“So you are fighting over a man that hasn’t married you two yet😹😹, am shy that I did this way back, not doing it again.”

Fihaj said:

“I will never do this nonsense because of a man. If u think the other lady is better than me, byeeee.Why should she even approach the lady in the first place? Ahhhh.”

Farouk😎 wrote:

“You suffered with? Why you wrote an application letter for him to get a job? 😂.”

Constance 💘said:

“Kobby gave them money to braid the same hairstyle 😂.”

MaameAkuaTima wrote:

“Both of them lookalike oooo the same hairstyle 😂.”

Swanky said:

“Instead of you to team up and show him pepper you rather want to fight.”

M.collection04 wrote:

“Eiii this guy be hard oooo the brotherhood is proud of you😂😂😂😂💔.”

Lady leaves boyfriend for cheating

YEN.com.gh reported that a woman caught her boyfriend cheating on her and quit the relationship.

The lady said she had her suspicions, so she investigated till she got substantive evidence and questioned the man, but he denied it.

She then decided to leave him and focus on developing herself.

