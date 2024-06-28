A little boy went viral after a video of him reciting the numbers at the top of his voice caused a stir on social media

In the video, the little boy's parents tried to teach him how to count without having to raise his voice

The failure of the parents in trying to get the little boy to speak with a calm tone had many bursting out into laughter

A little boy has gone viral after his parents tried to teach him how to count without necessarily having to shout at the top of his voice.

Little boy shouted while counting

In the video, the parents asked the little boy to count from one onward and he started counting but spoke at the top of his voice.

His parents then interjected and told him not to shout but to speak with a calm tone. Speaking in the local dialect of Asantes, Twi, the little boy mimicked the calm way they counted, which gave the parents hope that he could count without shouting.

Unfortunately, the parents' efforts were to no avail, as the little boy started his countdown once again with a loud voice. The parents then asked him who taught him how to show, and he answered by saying that it was his schoolteacher.

Below is the video of a little boy shouting at the top of his voice while counting.

Reactions to the video

The viral video got many people laughing hard as the parents explained to the little boy why he was shouting at the top of his voice when counting.

Others could also not hold back their laughter as they filled the comments with several laughing emojis.

Below are the reactions to the video posted on Onua TV's Instagram page:

stevecrown.925 said:

Daddy, please understand that if don't shout that means you are not learning at school

mercy.sharp said:

That's how they are taught in school

theresah.koranteng said:

Yes oh nursery

stevecrown.925 said:

Future Commander General of armed forces

sweetcee_sugarplum said:

because they like talking Madam always have to scream, hence they also picked that from her

florencio_beads said:

Commander in charge

nanabempa said:

He picked it from school

blackish.bridalfans said:

Allow the commandant

