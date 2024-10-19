A video of a young Ghanaian lady speaking on a red flag she would look out for in a guy has evoked laughter online

The young lady boldly asserted in the viral video that guys who speak Twi are a complete turn-off for her

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised her while others respected her choice

A young Ghanaian lady has triggered an online conversation after opening up about one red flag she would look out for in a potential partner.

Speaking to an online content creator, the young lady noted that guys who speak Twi are a complete turn-off for her.

A Ghanaian lady is speaking on one red flag she would look for in a guy. Image source: Al_varo777

Source: Twitter

She noted that while she admired guys who spoke good English, she could barely stand men who spoke Twi or blended the local language with English.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam young lady over her comment

Netizens who saw the young lady's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video.

While some respected her opinion, others called her out for saying that a guy who spoke Twi was a red flag. Some netizens felt she was being petty.

@GhanaMayor1957 wrote:

"She can’t even articulate in the language she’s glorifying. Anyhoo, what she means is that the “Kumasi people” accent may sound too primitive and lack the intonation and rhythm that enhance their expressiveness."

@whytalk_Ef wrote:

"Akans speak to much Twi and they are proud of it. If you are ashamed to speak your hometown language, blame your parents for making you look down on your tribe and culture. During family meetings in the US, my uncles pride in the kids who speak excellent Twi. It’s a must !"

