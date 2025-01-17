A post by a Ghanaian woman currently resident abroad has triggered reactions on social media

She took to TikTok, where she made the post showing her time as a married woman and currently as a divorcee

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post shared different views on the actions of the woman

A Ghanaian woman has sparked reactions online following her decision to flaunt her massive transformation.

This comes after she made a post on TikTok reflecting on her time as a married woman and a divorcee.

The post on the right, captioned "married," showed the woman looking unhappy in a white shirt and black jeans with her wedding ring on her finger.

The photo on the left captioned "divorced," highlights the woman's current reality. She now looks delighted and has radiant skin.

The photo of the woman as a divorcee made it clear that she had relocated outside the country, based on the winter jacket and scarf around her neck.

The woman did not disclose her intention or what prompted her to compare her life as a married woman to that of a divorcee.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 2,000 likes and 80 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's transformation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the woman's decision to end her marriage. Some celebrated her for making a decision that would ultimately benefit her. Others also wondered if her post sought to urge more women to emulate her steps.

Vida Adubea commented:

"This marriage thing watsaup with those that in it. Tell us the truth."

DELALI CEO backup wrote:

"So I should divorce."

Zainab reacted:

"Marriage cage women youthfulness it can make u look old."

Royal Diamonds added:

"My dear advice your friend your children your siblings and any woman not to marry ok because since it wasn't good for you maybe it's gonna be same to others."

LOVE opined:

"Glad you left baby girl. congratulations for choosing u first over marriage."

Millicent Obaa Sima said:

"I believe marriage is a scam. God see us through."

Efya Frimpomah added:

"Reason why I get no issue with marriage."

Olivia Forson wrote:

"Far better my dear."

Musa added:

"Divorce make you beautiful."

miracles added

"Why people are dieing because of marriage."

Yaw Dwarkwaa explained:

"Your skin now looks radiant and beautiful. Not everyone is meant to get married. Go girl."

Cantarella stated:

"Happiness is free,"

