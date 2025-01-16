A video of a young lady in tears after her boyfriend jilted her has gone viral on social media

A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her tears after she took to social media to disclose that her boyfriend had ended their relationship.

A video making waves on TikTok showed the young lady looking distraught as she reminisced about the good times she spent with the young man identified as Kwaku Facelord.

Shedding tears, the young lady confessed that she was broken-hearted but added that there was not much she could do other than accept her new reality and move on.

"Let no one say this is a prank. This is not a prank. The truth is the Kwaku Facelord is leaving forever. Anyone who knows this feeling will know that this is not easy. I know right now that you are dating, but all the same. I wish you all the best."

Lady's message to ex-lover's new girlfriend

She appealed to her ex-lover's new girlfriend to be kind and respectful because she was dating a good man.

"What I can tell that lady is that she should take good care of you because you are a good guy. You are humble and respectful. I pleaded with Kwaku; my brother even intervened, but he refused to take me back. I have to stay away. Forever in my heart, Facelord. I am not okay, but what will I do? You have already decided."

She also urged her ex-lover to contact her anytime he needed support because she was always willing to help and even patch things up.

"Every time you need my support, just call me. Even if you decide to make amends and want us to get back together, I will accept because I really, really love you, she said," wiping tears from her eyes.

At the time of filing this report, the video had over 20,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's heartbreak story

