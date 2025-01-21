A video of a young lady's reaction as she reported to campus as a first-year of AAMUSTED left many in awe

She expressed gratitude to God, adding that she stayed home for nine years despite excelling in the WASSCE

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on her admission

A young Ghanaian lady, @jennybrownchoco, has become an inspiration to many after she achieved a major breakthrough in her quest to pursue tertiary education.

She took to TikTok to announce that she had gained admission to study at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

A lady who completed SHS nine years ago rejoices as she gains admission to study at AAMUSTED. Photo credit: @VoiceofAAMUSTED/X @jennybrownchoco/X

Celebrating her academic achievement, she posted a video of herself where she was spotted packing up for school.

The video then captured the young lady in an excited mood as she arrived on campus and completed her registration process.

The lady gained admission to study Human Resources Management and explained in the caption that despite getting good grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), she stayed at home for nine years.

Although she did not give details on why she stayed home for that long, she labelled her admission to AAMUSTED as a dream come true and showed appreciation to God.

"Thank you most high for answering my prayers. I am about to achieve my dream. It has been nine years with good results. I was the rejected stone, but now my friends call me a University student," the caption read.

At the time of filing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 150 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the AAMUSTED student

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the young lady on her admission to AAMUSTED. Others confessed that her story had inspired them to further their education.

Mharmhe commented:

"Your story has really inspired me, My time will surely come."

Nana Hemaa stated:

"I wish we can be friends. I’m at Aamusted too."

Daddy's Pride wrote:

"Welcome to AAMUSTED. Which programme are you coming to read."

Yaababe added:

"Welcome dear all you have to do is to learn hard dear."

Kobby Wizil- Jnr stated:

"You will achieve success massively dear."

AyewDtown stated:

"Welcome to Aamusted. Learn hard."

Adwoa said:

"Congratulations dear i tap into ur blessings dear it been 6 yrs here."

Gabriel stated:

"Don’t worry I completed 2014 but I just entered UG ,everything happens for a reason just trust God."

Myyzlaila added:

"Congratulations, learn hard oo because that school is not for the weak."

Girl seeks help to pay AAMUSTED fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajara Andorful, a brilliant but needy Ghanaian girl, has appealed for support to further her education.

The 19-year-old AsuTech graduate was admitted to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at AAMUSTED.

However, the brilliant teenager has appealed for help to pay her fees before the January deadline closes so she won't lose her spot.

