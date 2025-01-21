An SHS graduate was inconsolable over the thought that she might never further her education at the tertiary level

She excelled in the WASSCE, but due to lack of support, her quest to attain a university education now hangs in the balance

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have comforted the young lady on her ordeal

A Ghanaian lady who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is trending after she opened up about her setback on social media.

This comes after she posted a video of herself in a sorrowful mood and made it known that her desire to attend university is hanging on a thread.

With tears running down her cheeks, the SHS graduate made it known via the video's caption that she excelled in 2024 WASSCE; however, her hopes of attending university remain a distant dream because of a lack of support.

The lady said she had been told her chances of attaining tertiary education depended on the benevolence of others.

"With this my grades, I am still home. It pained me when I heard that I have to wait for my helper," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians comfort the SHS graduate

Social media users who took to the video's comment section tried comforting the SHS graduate and encouraging her not to let her initial setback discourage her. Others also shared their plights.

Akua... Nyamekye commented:

"The fact that others have taken the lead doesn't necessarily mean they're going to do well than you Just trust God and have faith. Everything happens for a reason God has plans for you."

Chris indicated:

"I have lost my hero now. With 6A1s and 2Bs, I have been home since 2022. I am now working as a cleaner who earns just 300gh a month. Hmm, we will be fine."

Ewuradwoa wrote:

"My dear keep praying to God…he knows the best time for you..I can’t finish if I start sharing mine…so just keep believing in him okay."

Arhbynarh Vybrant added:

"Don’t give up dear . I was home for 2years after school but now I’m a level 200 student. Wait for your own time don’t rush."

priscaimportkumasi reacted:

"My dear God will make a way,i am a living testimony, this was me in 2020 and now I’m a nursing graduate, Just trust my God."

Boy seeks help to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant SHS graduate appealed for financial support to further his education at the University of Ghana.

The boy excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and was admitted to the University of Ghana to study medicine.

However, he must pay GH¢8,666 before the February 8 deadline and has appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to help him.

