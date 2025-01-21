A video showing the moment a first-year student arrived on the University of Cape Coast campus has got tongues wagging

This comes after the Adehye Hall affiliate expressed her displeasure on realising that the girl came with a chop box

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the move by the fresher to go university with a chop box

A continuing student at the University of Cape Coast(UCC) has stoked controversy online by criticising a first-year student who recently arrived on campus.

The young lady, apparently affiliated with Adehye Hall, took to TikTok to lament that a fresher allocated to the hall arrived with a huge chop box.

UCC student calls out fresher for bringing chop box to school. Photo credit: @eliel9426/X

Source: TikTok

Buttressing her point, the lady posted a video showing the moment a head porter was carrying the chop box at the frontage of the all-girls residence hall.

The lady, who seemed taken aback, wondered why a university student would even think of doing such a thing.

"We have said that when coming to the university, please do not come with a chop box; we don't use a chop box here," she said, looking angry.

SRC to help deal with accommodation challenges

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the SRC president, Mr Abrahma Nortey, said the student leadership had devised a plan to help deal with accommodation challenges due to high enrollment.

He said the SRC had introduced a dedicated online platform designed to help prospective students easily search for private hostels.

"We launched CapeVars.com, a dedicated platform designed to help prospective students easily search for private hostels. This initiative aims to alleviate the stress of finding secure and comfortable accommodation, especially as the influx of new students continues to rise."

Watch the videos below:

Reactions on taking chop box to university

Ghaiaans who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the continuing student's decision to call a fresher to bring a chop box to school.

Queen Dosty commented:

"Some of the parents don’t understand unless they’ve been there to witness it themselves."

Ohemaa added:

"Aah why chop box, university too."

Rian indicated:

"There is nothing wrong if your parents have car and can drop u off than taking dropping causing almost 200 cedis"

dontus55 added:

"Please don't post it. Allow the freshers to feel free"

rhy_caaa reacted:

"After all what we told them??"

Mimi_royalx added:

"I don’t even want to believe it university that this is happening there."

dontus55 added:

"Please don't stress urself, there is no problem."

Lady delights as she gets admission to UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was filled with joy after getting admission to the University of Cape Coast(UCC) surfaced online.

During a conversation, she confided in her sister that she worried the university may have denied her admission.

She said she took the matter to heart and sought God's intervention.

Her sister recounted how she often urged her to calm down because she would gain admission to her dream university.

Source: YEN.com.gh