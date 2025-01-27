A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his frustration in the US has left many people heartbroken

He spoke in an interview where he confirmed that he has been informed of plans to get him deported

Social media users who took to the comments of the video consoled the man with many praying he gets support

A Ghanaian man in the US has suffered a big blow as his days in the North American country are now numbered.

This comes after Agyapong was informed by the US immigration authorities that his name is now on the list of persons who are set to be deported from the country.

A Ghanaian man in the US cries out after being he will be deported. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man who was speaking on his struggles said his woes began after he arranged marriage with a Ghanaian woman in the US.

Agyapong said after living with the woman for some time, he found out that she was pregnant with another man and had even given birth.

He said within that time, he had begun processes to obtain legal documents to become a resident in the country.

His quest to become a US citizen, suffered a huge setback after he received news from the immigration authorities a few days ago informing him that his application for legal residency had been put on hold.

The authorities said according to their investigations, he was trying to engage in a marriage of convenience and had been earmarked for deportation since his name was now on the list.

The man who was close to tears at that point said he does not own any property back home in Ghana despite many years living in the US.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100,000 views and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the man

Social media users who to the comment section of the video comforted that young man in his ordeal.

@albertsmith4651 indicated:

"My brother don't loose hope because I have seen it before in Holland. You will get the papers in a way that you will be surprise yourself. God works in mysterious ways. One day is a thousand years and a thousand years is like one day in God eye's so don't lose hope. I pray that the Almighty Father will bless you and give you what you want."

@sblues9228 indicated:

"I stand in the great anointing of prophet Nanasei Opoku-Serkodie and declare freedom for you from any deportation in Jesus name."

@lamisinyaaba4057 indicated:

"Sad story. There is nothing too hard for the Lord, Leave the battle for Him to fight it. You have done your best."

@salomeykoi8963 indicated:

"Brother, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Stay focus and keep praying, it will most definitely be well."

Twene Jonas opens up on deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social commentator in the US, Twene Jonas has opened up on plans by some people to get him deported.

Twene Jonas in a video said individuals have reported him to authorities yet to no avail.

He remained confident about his legal status in the country.

