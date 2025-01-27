A video of a Ghanaian-born immigration lawyer in the US educating migrants in the wake of Donald Trump's deportation plan has gone viral

Akua Poku advised migrants to know that they still have constitutional rights even though they might be undocumented

She urged persons who may approached or questioned to quickly reach out to her law firm for support

Akua Poku, a Ghanaian-born immigration lawyer based in the United States has enlightened migrants on what to do when stopped by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Akua Poku in reacting to recent ICE raids across the US explained that undocumented migrants also have constitutional rights.

A Ghanaian immigration lawyer, Akua Poku advises migrants on what to do regarding the deportation threats. Photo credit: @american.immigration.lawyer/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In this vein, the respected immigration Attorney said her law firm has come out with Know Your Right cards also called Red Cards, which could be accessed on their website.

The cards aim to assist migrants should they have any encounter with the US immigration agency.

"Immigrants, here is what to do when ICE stops you, or comes to your house or your workplace. Show your red card, then say nothing, sign nothing and do nothing."

"Deportations have already started and to protect you we have fa ree know your rights card also known as Red Card and other resources for download on our website to help you if you have any type of encounter with ICE."

"Remember you have constitutional rights even if you are undocumented in the United States."Don't forget, show your red card, say nothing, sign nothing, do nothing," she explained in the video.

A post by the White House on X announcing that a Honduran national charged with female assault and firearm discharge had been arrested by ICE had generated a lot of reactions with many commending President Donald Trump.

@RoccoScalps commented:

"The streets are becoming much more safe. ICE is doing terrific! Godspeed."

@thaara_benjamin indicated:

"Aggravated DUI is no joke. Glad to see steps being taken for accountability. Stay safe out there, everyone."

@TinaLeungPoetry indicated:

"President Trump works hard and he also makes sure his administration does the real work as well for the country. No idealizing what could be but dealing with the reality. America will soon return to be a safe country for everyone and there will be lots of tourists and the country will blossom again. This could happen by the end of the year."

@SmartGrunt added:

"I was told these people are all future doctors and lawyers."

@MMarkos5932 added:

"This confirms the necessity of expelling criminals and all illegal immigrants and the necessity of changing the naive immigration rules or temporarily stopping them until the rules are decided."

@democracynubia added:

"Why not Florida, Texas and North Carolina? North Carolina has the Tyson food plant and Smithfield. Or, are you not raiding the workplace of the owners that support Trump?"

@Seahawkvancest1 added:

"Thank you ICE for making our country safer. I was just in Thailand and never felt safer using public transportation. I would not even think of it in Washington state."

