Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has opened up about how and where he first met his wife, who today serves as the Head of the Ghana Prisons Service

He went on to reveal that his love for her was so deep that he made a personal sacrifice few would have ever imagined

These heartfelt revelations came to light during his much-anticipated vetting for the position of Chief Justice of Ghana

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has provided details about how he met his wife, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq).

During his vetting for the position of Chief Justice on November 10, 2025, he referenced his professional journey, noting that in 1988, he served in the Ghana Prisons Service.

According to Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, he met his wife, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, while he was posted to Sekondi-Takoradi.

He explained that they began a relationship but discovered that, according to service rules, they could not marry while both were serving in the Prisons Service.

He therefore made the sacrifice of leaving the service to allow her to continue building her career, which ultimately led her to head the national service.

“I spent four years at Kejetia Chambers in Kumasi practising with my friend, the late Sir John, until 1988, when I joined the Ghana Prisons Service. I underwent six months of military training and was posted to Sekondi, and that was when I met my wife," he said.

"At that time, she was just starting her career in the service. I served for two years until 1990, when we were informed that, as a Deputy Superintendent, I could not marry a Junior Officer. So, I chose to leave the Prisons Service so she could stay and continue her career,” he recounted.

Baffoe-Bonnie affirms his qualification for Chief Justice

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has emphasised his qualifications and readiness to assume the role of Chief Justice, addressing claims that his nomination was politically motivated.

During his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, November 10, 2025, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie rejected suggestions that his nomination was a reward for supporting President John Dramani Mahama during the 2013 election petition.

He emphasised his impartiality, noting that he “cuts across all political lines.”

“The President must have his reason. I don’t know that. I believe I qualify for the position of Chief Justice. I think I deserve the position. I have what it takes to lead the judiciary,” he said.

His vetting follows the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Minority Members of Parliament had earlier resisted the vetting, citing pending court cases related to her removal. They later boycotted the process and rejected his nomination.

Minority Members Boycott Chief Justice Nominee Vetting

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that members of the Minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament boycotted the vetting of Chief Justice nominee Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Their decision followed dissatisfaction expressed by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, over the nomination process.

The boycott came in protest against the appointment, which followed the controversial removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

