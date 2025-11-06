Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence, revealing why he chose not to attend Diogo Jota’s funeral

Jota and his brother, André Silva, tragically lost their lives on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini veered off a motorway in Spain

The 40-year-old’s absence from Jota’s burial drew widespread criticism, with many questioning the reason behind his decision to stay away

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time about his decision to miss the funeral of his late Portugal teammate, Diogo Jota, four months after the heartbreaking incident.

The Al-Nassr captain had come under heavy criticism for being absent during the solemn occasion, with fans and sections of the media questioning his silence at the time.

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up About Missing Diogo Jota's Funeral: His Reason Explained

Source: Getty Images

Reports later suggested that Ronaldo had been holidaying on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, when Jota was laid to rest in Portugal.

His decision to remain quiet on his absence at the funeral while tributes poured in further fuelled the backlash, forcing his sister, Katia Aveiro, to come to his defence.

But in a revealing interview with Piers Morgan, the 40-year-old has finally opened up about the reasons behind his absence.

Ronaldo reveals reason for avoiding Jota's funeral

Speaking candidly, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner explained that he avoided the funeral to prevent turning the event into a media spectacle, acknowledging that his presence would have shifted attention away from the mourning family.

Ronaldo also shared a more personal revelation, admitting that he has never stepped foot in a cemetery since losing his father, José Dinis Aveiro, two decades ago.

“Two things: people criticise me a lot,” he told Piers Morgan, as cited by Mail Sport.

“As I say, I don’t care about that, because when you feel your conscience is good, free, you don’t have to be worried about what the people say. But one of the things that I don’t do is, after my father died, I’ve never been in a cemetery again.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up About Missing Diogo Jota's Funeral: His Reason Explained

Source: Getty Images

He continued, “You know my reputation; wherever I go is a circus. I don’t go also because if I go, the attention goes for me and I don’t want this kind of attention. People can continue to criticise me; I felt good with my decision.

"I don’t need to be in the first line for people to see me. I’m planning the things, I’m thinking about his family. I don’t need to be in the cameras for the people to see what I do. I do [it] behind the scenes, my friend.”

Ronaldo added that he had privately reached out to Jota’s family to offer his condolences and support away from the public eye.

His remarks offered a rare glimpse into his emotional boundaries and desire to grieve privately rather than publicly.

The revelation also carried a touch of irony, as just weeks before Jota’s tragic passing on July 3, 2025, the two had celebrated together after winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

Jota's widow's moments with marathon runner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a touching moment that melted football fans around the world.

Diogo Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, was seen warmly hugging a marathon runner who paid tribute to the late Liverpool star by wearing his jersey with the number 20 during the race.

Source: YEN.com.gh