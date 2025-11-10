A prison officer has made public some of the most daring realities of working in the prison service

He addressed the tendency of young people not to educate themselves adequately before joining any service

Sharing this advice online has gained him huge attention from netizens, while others believe otherwise

Officer Castro took to social media to educate youth interested in joining the service, highlighting some worrying realities.

A prison officer is urging Ghanaian youth interested in joining the service to know more about the service before joining.

In an Instagram video, he laughed as he explained how different the service is compared to other workplaces. For instance, one cannot stay home when it rains, unlike some other jobs, rain or shine you must report to work.

He also noted that getting permission to go home for a visit is difficult, unlike in other spaces where such allowances are more common.

Additionally, while some workers may protest or demonstrate when issues arise, he stressed that in the prison service, “you cannot demonstrate when your pay is not coming.”

Officer Castro delivered his message in a calm, friendly tone, aiming to enlighten the youth on what to expect.

He urged them to seek detailed information about the service before committing.

While many appreciated his guidance, others argued that joining the service might still be better than staying home without a job.

Youth React to Prison Officer’s Service Advice

YEN.com.gh has gathered several comments on the Instagram video, capturing a range of reactions from curiosity to amusement.

cuticab wrote:

"What ever he's saying is true paaa."

amish.wardrobe wrote:

"Tell them, in December that u have to celebrate Christmas that is when leave is suspended 😂😂."

frontier_gh wrote:

"If you can do it, someone can do it too..mony3 serious ong."

coachtoostrong also added:

"Masa u can’t interfere others who are willing to serve the country wai. A good officer won’t say this nkwasias3m😏"

Interior Ministry kicks off nationwide Police recruitment

The Ministry of the Interior has announced the commencement of a nationwide recruitment exercise for four of Ghana’s internal security agencies.

The agencies are the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Interior Ministry kicks off a nationwide recruitment for Police, Fire, and Immigration Services.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the application process will open from Saturday, November 15, 2025, to Monday, December 15, 2025, spanning one month.

It added that the recruitment is part of the Government of Ghana's efforts to strengthen internal security, improve public safety, and support effective service delivery across the security agencies.

The Ministry has consequently invited disciplined, patriotic, and qualified Ghanaian citizens who wish to serve any of the internal security agencies to submit their applications within the one-month window.

Once an application is submitted, the Interior Ministry said that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and invited for screening, aptitude tests, and background verification.

Further details of Interior Ministry's recruitment

The Interior Ministry's statement further stated that details regarding vacancies, specific qualifications, and the application procedures for each security service are provided on its website.

It also cautioned prospective applicants against submitting false information or forged documents, as this will be grounds for automatic disqualification, with culprits potentially facing prosecution.

Additionally, the ministry warned applicants against dealing with intermediaries who claim they can influence the recruitment process for a fee.

The statement also added that the ministry and its agencies do not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment exercise.

Ghanaians' reactions to Interior Ministry's recruitment exercise

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Interior Ministry's announcement of a nationwide recruitment exercise.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Payphormhe_said:

"Protocol already sorted out to the big men The ordinary Ghanaian has just 10 slots."

@Is_me02 also said:

"We all know that the protocol people has already been chosen."

@TommyHero6 commented:

"Recruitment already done just letting us know, Ghana for you."

@HASSBRO_13 also commented:

"Aban papa dierr you no go get oo.'

@QWAKUAMANOR wrote:

"Lol if you no get connection, make you no dry think of applying."

Navy PRO outlines requirements for recruitment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Navy had set specific physical requirements for recruits, disqualifying individuals with tattoos, double piercings, bowed legs and flat feet.

Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin explained that these requirements are based on medical grounds, as such deficiencies can hinder military training.

Interested individuals must meet these physical and medical standards to join the Ghana Navy and serve in the Ghana Armed Forces.

