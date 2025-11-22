A Ghanaian vitiligo activist has responded to backlash following a woman with the condition who flaunted her skin at an event

Stepping onto the Tidal Rave grounds, the lady wore a beach outfit paired with a skimpy skirt that showcased her skin

The video quickly went viral, which sparked mixed reactions, while others praised her for wearing her skin confidently

Ghanaian vitiligo awareness activist Abigail Boateng, also known as Abigail Anderson, has decided to educate the public on common misconceptions surrounding the skin condition.

In a two-minute, thirty-six-second video posted on TikTok via her account @abigail.anderson970, Abigail explained the nature of vitiligo and addressed questions she frequently receives.

Speaking from personal experience as a woman with the condition, Abigail explained:

“There are some misconceptions about vitiligo that I feel I need to clear. It is a skin condition where the skin loses its pigment because the cells responsible for producing pigment aren’t working. It is harmless. It does not hurt, nor does it itch.”

She further clarified that not everyone with vitiligo is from Tepa Banie:

“Many ask me, are you from Tepa Banie? I’m not from Tepa Banie. Not everyone from Tepa has vitiligo, and not everyone with vitiligo is from Tepa. So it’s not right to always ask this question.”

The association of vitiligo with Tepa Banie stems from a cultural tradition in the Asante region, where Tepa Banie is revered as a river deity.

Abigail also addressed a common misconception about the condition being a Halloween costume or makeup:

“Another question I get asked is if this is a Halloween costume. No, it is not makeup nor a costume. Be real, this is my skin, naturally.”

Vitiligo and genetics talks

Abigail also responded to questions regarding whether vitiligo is hereditary.

She explained that her own case is a first in her family, showing that the condition can appear even without prior family history:

“Yes, it is genetic, but it is not strictly inherited. If I have it, it does not necessarily mean my daughter or son will have it.”

She concluded by highlighting the beauty of people with vitiligo and encouraged others not to make life harder for individuals with the condition.

She urged those with less confidence to embrace their skin and feel proud.

Ghanaian with vitiligo wins admiration at Tidal-Rave

Abigail’s video comes shortly after another young woman with vitiligo drew attention at the 2025 Tidal Rave festival.

The event was held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, November 15, 2025, and attracted hundreds of revellers, including Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku.

Being a beach festival, many female attendees wore swimwear.

One young lady with vitiligo stood out in a red top and a short black skirt, making her skin’s unique pattern visible from head to toe.

She arrived with a companion, moved toward a group of young men, and interacted warmly, smiling and laughing throughout.

Her appearance drew admiration not only for her outfit but also for her self-assurance in owning her skin condition.

Boy with distinct vitiligo scar on forehead

YEN.com.gh previously reported on other remarkable cases of a cute boy with vitiligo in Ghana. One story featured a young boy with striking facial features, including a white patch on his forehead.

The boy's striking facial features, with a white patch on his forehead, have been reported to be vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment due to a lack of melanin.

His distinctive appearance has fascinated many online and highlighted the diversity of vitiligo manifestations in Ghana.

