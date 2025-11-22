Gloria Akpene Nyarku, a Ghanaian media personality popularly called MzGee, recounted parts of her journey to becoming a mother

The respected media personality said the waiting period was not easy, considering that people could be unkind with their words

Social media users who watched her encourage other moms in waiting thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, has shared more details about her journey to becoming a mother.

The renowned presenter said the fertility journey is a difficult one, filled with several challenges and people sharing their thoughts without care.

In a video on X, MzGee revealed that she experienced a miscarriage after several years of trying to get pregnant.

She added that her gynaecologist at the time did not help matters, which pushed her to find a new one.

Her second gynaecologist was patient and helpful. MzGee recounted that her new doctor gave her a diagnosis and placed her on ovulation tablets.

However, at a point, she decided to stop taking the tablets and instead chose to pray and wait on God.

"One of the days, those of us who have been on the altar during NSPPD, I just said, 'What is this?' Because I had taken the whole pack, and if you don't take care, it becomes a cycle. I took the whole thing, and it didn’t happen. I went to the altar and said, ‘I’m not drinking this again.’ I think at that time we were doing ‘dress like your miracle’ or something, and I used it as a point of contact."

The media personality encouraged other women who are trying to conceive to be kind to themselves, especially in their words. MzGee said many people were unkind with their comments when she didn’t have a child.

However, she always spoke positively to herself and remained confident that she would one day carry her child. She said she never accepted the negative things people said about her situation.

"Anybody can say anything to you; it is what you say to yourself that matters. If people say you are barren and you agree, then you are carrying that word because words are powerful. Immediately, you must debunk it and say, ‘No, I will carry my own fruit.’ If you don’t take care and you don’t find kind people around you, people will say things without knowing how hurtful they are. You will go back home and cry or think."

Watch the video below:

MzGee drops pregnancy photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee announced on Instagram that her home had been blessed with a baby.

In the pregnancy photos, she wore a pink varsity bomber jacket, trousers, and a baseball cap as she posed beautifully for the camera.

In the caption of her Instagram post, MzGee praised God for blessing her with a child.

