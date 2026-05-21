A newlywed bride has gone viral on TikTok after explaining why she chose a private wedding ceremony instead of a large public celebration

The bride, known as @tiana_april, said the decision was intentional and guided by personal conviction rather than a spontaneous choice

A short TikTok video showed moments from her ceremony alongside her explanation for the private approach

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A newlywed bride has attracted attention on TikTok after explaining why she chose to hold a private wedding ceremony instead of a large public celebration.

The bride, known on the platform as @tiana_april, shared that the decision to marry quietly was intentional and carefully made, rather than a spontaneous choice.

Photo credit: Photo credit: Tiana_april/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her post, she explained that she did not announce the ceremony in advance and preferred to keep the occasion away from public attention, focusing instead on personal conviction and meaning.

According to her, the choice was guided by her desire to prioritise purpose over external expectations, adding that she was more concerned about doing what she believed was right than staging a grand event.

The TikTok video showed brief moments from the wedding ceremony alongside her reflection on the decision, which has since drawn widespread engagement from users on the platform.

She noted that keeping the ceremony private helped her stay grounded and avoid the pressures often associated with elaborate weddings and social media expectations.

In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote: “POV: You get married on a random day without telling anyone because doing things God's way matters more than waiting for a big wedding. Purpose over desires.”

Her message has sparked mixed reactions online, with many users praising her approach to marriage as intentional and faith-driven, while others debated the growing trend of low-key weddings shared on social media.

The post continues to circulate widely, adding to ongoing conversations about how couples choose to celebrate marriage in the digital age, where personal milestones are often shared publicly.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh