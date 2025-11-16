2025 Tidal Rave: Lady With Vitiligo Catches Attention With Her Looks, Many Admire Her Confidence
- A lady with vitiligo has won admiration with her confident appearance at the 2025 Tidal Rave on Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Arriving at the La Palm Beach Hotel to have fun, the lady rocked beachwear, daringly showing the patches from her head to feet
- A video of the lady which emerged online triggered massive reactions, with many praising her for being confident in her skin
A young lady living with vitiligo has become the toast of social media users after stepping out in style for the Tidal Rave Festival.
The 2025 edition of Tidal Rave came off at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, on Saturday, November 15, 2025.
Hundreds of concertgoers, including Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku, thronged the venue to have fun. Being a beach programme, many of the females who attended the programme came in swimwear.
One of such revellers was the young lady who has vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigment (colour)
In a video which surfaced on online, she was seen wearing a scanty red top over a short black skirt. Her outfit ensured that disparity in her skin colour caused by her vitiligo showed glaringly from her face to her feet.
Arriving with a young man by his side, they moved towards a group of other young men and exchanged pleasantries with them. She was full of smiles as she hugged and interacted with the guys around.
Watch the video below:
Shatta Wale's appearance at 2025 Tidal Rave
Apart from the vitiligo lady's confident appearance, one other standout moment was Shatta Wale's appearance as the 'wildcard' artiste.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale did not only deliver a thrilling performance but also, delighted the crowd by handing out multiple phones to fans on stage.
Watch Shatta Wale's opening act on stage:
El Wak stampede: Mother of Peace Kportivi mourns, shares plans her daughter made for the family, video
Midway through his performance, Shatta Wale, who recently missed out on a Grammy nomination, got some female fans, five in number, called up on the stage. He went on his knees to present the phones to the ladies.
After handing over the phones to the lucky ladies, he got up and asked if he could hug them. When it got to the turn of the last lady, who looked plump than the rest, Shatta Wale indicated his preference for 'obolo' (chubby) girls before hugging her.
Watch the video of Shatta Wale gifting phones to five ladies below:
Vitiligo lady at Tidal Rave warms hearts
While the vitiligo lady was not lucky to have been chosen among Shatta Wale's beneficiaries, her confident appearance has won her many admirers.
Kennedy Amoako said:
"Buh this is serious oo. Her boldness is super, I can see that one of the guy's isn't happy seeing her koraaa."
Donna Lenimwe said:
"God bless every man here who's blessing this lady with love for being herself, ignoring stigma and telling the world she's who God chose to make her look different! To those inside with Vitiligo / Albinism, come out, shine and be happy because God chose to make u special. Hugs and love to her."
Lee Li said"
"A very confident woman!"
Kwaku Adofo said:
"Her skin is beautiful."
Shatta Wale donates to hurricane victims in Jamaica
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had donated to the victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica through Vybz Kartel's Adidja Palmer Foundation.
Shatta's donation was announced on social media by Kartel, who described it as love, urgency, and brotherhood in action.
The news of Shatta Wale's donation triggered massive reactions online, with many praising the Ghanaian superstar.
Source: YEN.com.gh
