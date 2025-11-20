A Ghanaian trader was filmed weeping profusely after allegedly losing GH₵1,900 to a scam

She was reportedly approached by a man who asked her to change money into smaller denominations

After the exchange, her business capital was mysteriously replaced with worthless paper, leaving her in distress

A Ghanaian trader was filmed in deep distress after allegedly falling victim to a scam.

A Sefwi-Bekwai Zongo trader cries out after allegedly falling victim to a scam on her way to the market. Photo credit: Freepix (Image used for illustration purpose online)

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian woman, who is reportedly a trader at Sefwi-Bekwai Zongo, was surrounded by sympathisers as she wept bitterly after being scammed out of the funds for her day-to-day business operations.

The incident reportedly happened on the morning of November 20, 2025, while she was on her way to the market.

Ghanaian trader loses money to scammer

Narrating the event, a colleague disclosed that the trader was approached by a seemingly “good man” who asked her to help him change a sum of money into smaller denominations.

The colleague said:

“This morning, she woke up to go to the market to get her wares. When she got to the crowd, she said someone asked her to change money, and she said the person seemed like a good man.”

After the transaction, she discovered that her capital, which amounted to about GH₵1,900, had been mysteriously swapped for worthless pieces of paper.

Showing proof of the deception, the trader opened her market bag, which was filled with pieces of paper.

“Look. After she changed the money for him, look, it has turned into pieces of paper,” she said.

Watch the sad video below:

Reactions to trader being scammed in market

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KSnetne stated:

"That’s surprising and unfortunate. It’s a harsh reminder to always verify money transactions carefully and avoid handing over cash to strangers without proper checks. Authorities should investigate to prevent such scams from happening again."

@Nanakofiwaddle questioned:

"How much did she change for the person nkoa that got to 1,900?"

@chrisogarizona wrote:

"Charlie dem scam am but she no wan talk truth, ah how can you tell me this story? Greediness wey do am like that, but she no go talk truth. She knows what she did that brought this up."

@AL_AMIN5 commented:

"There is more to it. She should tell the full story. If the person wanted change, why didn't you count the person money given to you in front of him before you left or let him go away?"

@larrygilbertttt wrote:

"E be the rural areas too wey this kind things dey happen all the time o. E dey borst ma mind."

