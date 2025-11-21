The family of a young lady who sustained life-threatening injuries during a military recruitment exercise has given an update

Sandra Boateng’s father, in a video, became emotional as he stated that his daughter’s condition was showing gradual improvement

He also opened up about the support received from the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Kumasi Mayor

The father of Sandra Boateng, a graduate nurse who sustained life-threatening injuries during a military recruitment exercise in the Ashanti Region, has provided an update on his daughter’s health condition.

Speaking in an interview with Mama Love TV, the 70-year-old man stated that his daughter's condition was improving as she was now responding well to treatment.

She told the interviewer that her daughter suffered from brain swelling as a result of the stampede.

Sandra Boateng, who sustained critical injuries during the recruitment stampede now responding to treatment.

“When they went to the hospital in the morning, I called them for an update, and they were all happy, saying there has been an improvement. Now, when you touch her, she is responsive. Yesterday, they told me the feeding they gave her through a feeding tube was successful. I am sure that this morning too, she has been fed because my wife said she was fed at 7 a.m. They told me to be happy because from Wednesday till now, I have not eaten.”

He then spoke about the immense support from the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Kumasi Mayor ever since the unfortunate incident.

This new update comes as welcome news, especially following an earlier interview in which Mercy Boateng, the mother of the graduate nurse, broke down in tears while recounting her daughter’s condition during an interview with Angel FM.

Sister of stampede victim shares new details

Yvonne, the sister of Sandra, also spoke in an interview with Plus1TV and shared details of what has happened since her sibling was referred to the Komfo Anokye Hospital.

She explained that her sister, a graduate of Fomena Nursing Training College, completed school last year, but, since it had not been possible to secure a job, she opted to join the military.

Sandra Boateng's mum has appealed for help from the public as her daughter is admitted to the ICU after her condition failed to improve.

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

At the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on November 12, a stampede occurred, affecting 34 victims, including six females who lost their lives.

The acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, stated that five others were in critical condition in the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

He also noted that a board of inquiry had been set up to investigate the incident that claimed the lives of the six victims.

Pusiga MP's El-Wak Tragedy reaction sparks backlash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pusiga Member of Parliament (MP) Laadi Ayii Ayamba received a lot of criticism over her commentary regarding the passing of six individuals in the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

This came after the NDC MP stated that the demise of the six individuals was ordained by God.

